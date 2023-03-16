It's time to head back to Brighton for a new season of Disney's The Ghost and Molly McGee. Fans have been waiting patiently since last summer to see what became of Molly and Scratch, and now Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal that we won't have to wait much longer! Season 2 of The Ghost and Molly McGee will premiere on The Disney Channel on April 1, before popping up the next day on Disney+, and by the looks of the exclusive new trailer, things in Molly's life are about to get very interesting.

The new trailer shows a big change coming to Molly's neighborhood in the form of new neighbors, the Chen family, whose older son happens to be very dreamy. It's a shame that the whole family are ghost hunters, which is bad news for Molly — and really bad news for Scratch. The trailer also teases lots of hijinks — and parties! — in the Ghost World, making for an exciting new season when the series returns this spring.

One thing the trailer also highlights, on a more relatable, less ghost-y note, is how much the new season will go into the pitfalls of growing up. From crushes, to makeup tutorials with disastrous results, to the confusion of what to buy for a first period (sadly the wings do not make you fly). The Disney Channel lately has really emphasized the truer, more relatable sides to growing up, managing to marry them spectacularly with fantastical environments, both in The Ghost and Molly McGee and in fellow hit series The Owl House and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'The Owl House' Sets Season 3 Finale Release Date

Who is in The Ghost and Molly McGee?

Returning for Season 2 is Ashly Burch, Dana Snyder, Jordan Klepper, Michaela Dietz, and Sumalee Montano as Molly, Scratch and her family. Joining them this season as the ghost-hunting Chens are Alan Lee, Sue Ann Pien, Stephanie Sheh and Leonard Wu.

The series also boasts an impressive roster of guest stars including returning actors Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Trejo, Jane Lynch, Liza Koshy, Jenifer Lewis, Pamela Adlon, Thomas Lennon, Patton Oswalt and Jessica Keenan Wynn, and Season 2 newcomers Tony Hale, Paul F. Tompkins, W. Earl Brown, Kimberly J. Brown, Lennon Parham, Vincent Rodriguez III and Andrew Phung.

The Ghost and Molly McGee is executive produced by series creators Bill Motz and Bob Roth, along with Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's Steve Loter, and supervising director David Knott. Additionally, Rob Cantor serves as series songwriter, DuckTales' Madison Bateman as story editor and Britta Reitman as producer.

The Ghost and Molly McGee premieres on The Disney Channel on April 1, before premiering on Disney+ the next day. Check out the trailer and poster for Season 2 below: