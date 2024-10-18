Freestyle Digital Media has officially set The Ghost Trap. Collider can exclusively announce that the new thriller by first-time feature director James Khanlarian based on the novel of the same name by K. Stephens will be released in North America on November 1 on DVD as well as digital HD, cable, and satellite platforms. A limited theatrical rollout will also begin on the same day, giving viewers in select locations a chance to see the Maine lobstering drama on the big screen. Zak Steiner of Euphoria and White Men Can't Jump fame leads the cast alongside Greer Grammer, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Steven Ogg.

The Ghost Trap follows a young lobsterman stuck in a rocky situation following a horrible accident. After his girlfriend is swept off of his boat by a rogue wave and endures a traumatic head injury that affects her quality of life, he's left to shoulder more responsibility than ever while caring for her. All the while, he's dealing with a rival lobstering family that begins sabotaging his traps, sparking a trap war that threatens to expand into something more violent. The trailer sees the pressure of overwhelming expenses and threats to his turf begin to eat away at the lobsterman, and he lashes out at those around him in response.

“It all starts with the source material, and in this case, we got our hands on a great novel,” Khanlarian said about the project. “Our cast came together, almost by magic. Every time something went wrong during casting, it worked out in our favor, and we ended up with the most talented cast and crew with which I’ve ever worked." The film's core four cast members all have impressive resumes, with Grammer best known for her roles in Awkward and The Middle while Catherine Hook recently took up her first lead part in First Kill and has an upcoming role in The White Lotus Season 3, and Ogg has a long list of credits between The Walking Dead, Westworld, V/H/S/99, and Grand Theft Auto 5. Taylor Takahashi, Xander Berkeley, and Heather Thomas round out the cast.

Who Else Is Involved in 'The Ghost Trap'?

In addition to being the source of inspiration for The Ghost Trap, the author Stephens penned the screenplay Khanlarian directed from to ensure the story remained faithful to his original work. He explained how the title is more than just its literal meaning in lobstering, serving as a metaphor for the suffocating life its main character is trapped in. "A ghost trap is a lobsterman's wire trap that has been cut off at the surface and is lost and forgotten at the bottom," he added. "It symbolizes the inward and outward struggles of a young lobsterman who faces oppressive responsibilities and tangled loyalties as he longs to be something more than he is." Stephens and Khanlarian lead a production team that also includes the leading duo of Steiner and Grammer as well as Peter A. Couture, Simon Fawcett, and Larry Mortorff.

The Ghost Trap will be available to rent or purchase digitally or pick up on DVD starting on November 1. Check out the list below to see the six theaters that will screen the film starting on the same day. More information is also available on the film's official website.

'The Ghost Trap' Theatrical Release Locations

