Director Sam Raimi may be best known for the Evil Dead franchise and a trilogy of (mostly) beloved Spider-Man films starring Tobey Maguire, but he's always been capable of so much more. From sappy baseball movies with Kevin Costner to compelling crime thrillers with Billy Bob Thornton, he's shown a wide range that makes him a standout auteur to this day. This winter, Scream Factory is bringing one of those films from outside the realm of horror and superheroes to 4K, and it features arguably one of Raimi's best casts headlined by Cate Blanchett and Keanu Reeves. The Gift will come home in a two-disk 4K and Blu-ray Collector's Edition on December 3, just ahead of the supernatural thriller's 25th anniversary.

Penned by the aforementioned Thornton and Tom Epperson based on Thornton's mother's alleged psychic experiences, The Gift takes place in the small town of Brixton, Georgia where the widowed Annie Wilson (Blanchett) has a vision that wraps her up in a murder investigation. After a socialite suddenly vanishes without a trace, Annie has visions of her horrible fate. Yet, as the police seemingly have the case solved with the murderer arrested, she realizes that they've gotten everything wrong. Her rush to find the truth brings her face to face with no shortage of colorful characters and strange occurrences that add extra layers to this supernatural whodunnit.

Blanchett headlined the A-list cast coming off of her stunning breakout turn as the title character of Elizabeth, though The Gift is an example of her work before becoming the two-time Oscar winner and perennial awards contender she is now. However, she had a phenomenal co-star in Reeves in arguably one of his best and most unlikely performances. Playing the suspected killer Donnie Barksdale, he was a perfectly irredeemable monster, abusing and cheating on his wife, physically assaulting Annie for her sessions with his wife, and spouting a firehouse of vile, racist garbage, making him the perfect person to pin a murder on. Surrounding them is a murderer's row of supporting cast members, including Giovanni Ribisi, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, Greg Kinnear, J.K. Simmons, Michael Jeter, and Kim Dickens among others.

'The Gift' Comes Home Loaded With Goodies

With critics and audiences, The Gift isn't nearly as loved as Raimi's other films with a 58% and 54% Rotten Tomatoes score respectively, but it still has its fans and the aforementioned performances help it stand out. Scream Factory's 4K release of his supernatural thriller will also be packed with gifts for viewers who want to dig into every little aspect of the film. Previously released content includes interviews with the main starring trio of Blanchett, Reeves, and Ribisi as well as Raimi, multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes, US and UK TV spots, and much more, but the modernized release also has some new content. Two new audio commentary tracks with top film critics, including Bloody Disgusting's Meagan Navarro alongside Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson, will be available along with new interviews with several members of the film's team including actor Chelcie Ross.

The two-disc The Gift 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-ray Collector's Edition is available to pre-order on Shout Factory's official website for $39.98. Copies are expected to ship out on December 3. Check out the full list of special features on both discs below.

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 2024 4K Restoration

2024 4K Restoration Presented In Dolby Vision

Audio: English DTS HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Meagan Navarro

Audio Commentary With Film Critic Meagan Navarro NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critics Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson

Audio Commentary With Film Critics Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson Isolated M&E Track

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):