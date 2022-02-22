If there’s one thing that Julian Fellowes has proven time and time again, it’s that audiences just can’t stay away from a frothy period drama. Several years after the conclusion of his mega-hit Downton Abbey, he’s back at it with The Gilded Age, set amidst the staggering opulence of New York City during the late 1800s.

As in Fellowes' previous drama, he features the lives of the wealthy elite as well as the servants that make their households run smoothly. Packed full of characters that audiences can immediately become attached to, it’s easy to get invested in the glamour and grandeur of their lives. As those with new money fight to gain access to the upper echelons of society, the old money elites who traditionally serve as gatekeepers struggle to keep them out.

But who's at the top when it comes to The Gilded Age's impressive ensemble cast? We take a look at the show's 10 best characters and just how well they're thriving in Manhattan society (or not).

10. Sylvia Chamberlain

As much as some of our cast of characters seems to be outsiders in the strict social order of The Gilded Age, Sylvia Chamberlain (played by Jeanne Tripplehorn) is the real renegade. Considered incredibly wealthy even by the standards of New York City’s elite, she is begrudgingly invited to events when people need her money but otherwise shunned. Her crime, it would seem, is that her son was born out of wedlock, an open secret that makes her persona non grata in high society. Still, Mrs. Chamberlain cuts a fascinating figure, free in a way that not many wealthy women were at the time. When appearances mean everything, she is unafraid to be unabashedly herself, even if it comes at the expense of gossip and ridicule. Mrs. Chamberlain is happy to live her own life, content in the beautiful home filled with a tremendous art collection that she and her husband accumulated before his death. Good for her!

9. Ada Brook

Perpetually overshadowed by her more domineering sister Agnes, Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon) is nevertheless more than meets the eye. She seems like a meek, simple spinster aunt, but she has a strong emotional and moral presence that provides balance to the van Rhijn household. Ada is kind to her niece Marian, gently guiding her through the often perplexing world of New York City society. Although she possesses many of the prejudices native to her class, she is also not without empathy, and frequently finds herself serving as a referee between Agnes’ conservative rigidity and Marian’s progressive open-mindedness. But while it’s sometimes difficult to see who she really is (so rarely does she get the opportunity to speak her mind) her pure devotion to her sweet little dog reveals more than any dialogue could: She’s one of the good ones.

8. Larry Russell

Larry (Harry Richardson) seems great, but we’re still getting to know him, aren’t we? The only son of the social-climbing Russell family, Larry’s sort of like a big, friendly puppy dog. A student at Harvard College, he is developing the connections that will help his parents reach the upper echelon of New York society. Not that Larry cares about that: As the child of a wealthy family who’s only ever known prosperity, he doesn’t feel the driving need to be invited to all the right parties and stand at the pinnacle of the fashionable crowd. Kind and refreshingly unpretentious, he seems a great match for his new neighbor, Marian, with who he has a natural chemistry. And although we haven’t seen enough of him to put him closer to the top of the list, he’ll no doubt rise up the ranks – especially if Marian ditches her extremely boring lawyer boyfriend Tom Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel) for him.

7. Armstrong

Although The Gilded Age, like Downton Abbey, spends some time exploring the lives of the servants of these grand homes, they are often relegated to the background, with less interesting storylines than their wealthy employees. So far, Armstrong (Debra Monk) is the one who has managed to make the biggest impression. A seemingly stoic lady’s maid to Agnes van Rhijn, she suddenly captures our interest and our sympathy when she uses her day off to go tend to her ailing mother, despite the abuse that is hurled at her when she arrives. This adds a layer of complexity to what could be a fairly generic servant character, and makes audiences eager to learn more about her.

6. Oscar van Rhijn

On the surface, Oscar van Rhijn (Blake Ritson) maybe doesn’t seem like the best guy ever. The son of Agnes van Rhijn, Oscar is a committed fortune hunter whose only requirement of a prospective bride is that she has a substantial dowry. We expect him to be something of a cad, unfeeling and showing little interest in how his actions affect others. And while that’s certainly part of Oscar – he is nothing if not practical – Ritson plays him in such an affable way that we can understand that these mercenary instincts are not necessarily flaws. They’re just a different way of approaching a 19th-century marriage than one that involves passionate romance. Even though he’s born into one of the old money New York families, he’s open-minded and progressive in his own way, accepting however people want to live their own lives. What’s more, he’s the only character who can get away with poking fun at the imperious Agnes to her face, bringing a bit of frivolity into their stuffy drawing-room.

5. Marian Brook

Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) is our pure-of-heart heroine, so it makes sense that she would rank pretty highly. After her father dies, leaving her with nothing, she moves in with her wealthy aunts in Manhattan and is introduced to the upper echelons of New York society. Despite her pedigree, she puts little stock in the strict social rules that dictate the lives of her new friends and acquaintances. Loving and generous, there’s nary a downtrodden soul in the city that she wouldn’t try to rescue (even if it turns out that they actually don’t need rescuing, and she’s just making a fool of herself.) Marian wears her heart on her sleeve, is determined to chart her own course in life regardless of her aunts’ expectations, and is tremendously easy to like.

4. George Russell

He may be a thorn in the side of every well-heeled businessman in New York City, but George Russell (Morgan Spector) is catnip for audiences. Confident and intelligent with a steely resolve, Russell thinks several steps ahead of those who would try to interfere in his business enterprises. He is utterly devoted to his wife and seems to enjoy her domineering nature – theirs is a true partnership, unlike many of the marriages we see elsewhere on The Gilded Age. He may not win any prizes for morality – his unyielding nature and willingness to leash unholy vengeance on his enemies is indirectly responsible for at least one death on the show. But watching him buy out an entire charity sale just to stick it to the women who attempted to humiliate his wife? That’s gold.

3. Agnes van Rhijn

Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) may not be the glittering center of the New York City elite – that’s the purview of Mrs. Caroline Astor (Donna Murphy), the woman who dictates style, fashion, and, most importantly, who is allowed into the inner circle. Agnes is much more of a weary soldier of the Old Guard, fighting to preserve the social hierarchy that she has devoted her life to. With more than a little of Lady Bracknell from Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest in her, Agnes is severe and acerbic, forever disappointed in what she sees as devastating character flaws in everyone around her. Still, her drawing-room banter is a highlight of the show, and as intimidating as she may seem, it’s clear that she has a strong sense of loyalty to those she considers worthy.

2. Peggy Scott

The sole Black woman in a Manhattan neighborhood that is otherwise lily-white, Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) is a fascinating character. She is the daughter of a solidly upper-middle-class family, well-educated and eager to pursue a career as a writer. As the new secretary to Agnes van Rhijn, who apparently has so much correspondence that she needs a second pair of hands, she is a consummate professional and fast friend to Marian Brook. But while she seems to genuinely enjoy Marian’s company, she is careful to maintain boundaries in their relationship, and is quick to speak out when the well-intentioned but often woefully ignorant Marian oversteps. It’s this confidence and self-assuredness that makes Peggy stand out in The Gilded Age – she is entirely committed to pursuing her personal and professional goals.

1. Bertha Russell

From the very first time that Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) strides purposefully down her long, ostentatious staircase, it’s clear that this is all her world, and the other characters are simply living in it. The social-climbing wife of an ambitious industrialist, Bertha will stop at nothing to find her way into elite society, forcing her old money neighbors to accept her with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer. Unlike many of the other women in her new circle, who often speak in riddles or sly asides to get their insults in while maintaining the veneer of civility, Bertha is unafraid to say what she means – and all the New York women cross her at their peril. Her intelligence, her drive, and the way that she navigates the power dynamics of her relationship with her husband all make Bertha the one to watch. She is captivating every moment she’s on-screen.

