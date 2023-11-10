Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Gilded Age Season 2.

The Big Picture The Gilded Age strives for accuracy in its portrayal of New York's high society of the 1880s, with stories and characters inspired by history, going so far as to include real historical figures, such as Mrs. Astor and Ward McCallister.

The show blurs the lines between fact and fiction, as original characters interact with historical figures, but, in each case, The Gilded Age proves its commitment to realism by not rewriting the past.

The many minor characters borrowed from history demonstrate attention to detail, like Mamie Fish and Christina Nilsson, who make brief but well-researched appearances.

Julian Fellowes' newest series, The Gilded Age, explores the ins and outs of high society in New York during the 1880s. The historical drama features a clash between old families and new money that truly existed at that time, even centering their conflicts around actual events, like the building of the Metropolitan Opera House. One of the leading families, the Russells, represents many people who made their fortune in that era. Though the Russells are entirely fictional, there is a clear comparison between them and the Vanderbilt family, who became wealthy in the same time frame. Both families made their money in railroads and shared similar experiences breaking into New York society, although the show has mentioned the real family before, proving they are not quite the same. The Vanderbilts inspired the Russells, yet the fictional nature of the Russells allows The Gilded Age freedom to take their own path when the story calls for it. Yet this is not because of laziness on the part of the creators, as the show doesn't shy away from direct recreations of real people from the era.

The Gilded Age may be fiction, but it is dedicated to accuracy, from the larger societal conflicts to the more subtle historical figures included in the show. Certainly, there is some creative license, but people, including Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy), Ward McCallister (Nathan Lane), T. Thomas Fortune (Sullivan Jones), Mamie Fish (Ashlie Atkinson), Clara Barton (Linda Emond), Stanford White (John Sanders), and Christina Nilsson (Sarah Joy Miller) were real. As several of these characters continue to grow in importance in the show, their relation to their real-life counterparts is more intriguing. Though some of these are relatively minor characters in the show, each proves the great lengths The Gilded Age goes for accuracy.

The Gilded Age A wide-eyed young scion of a conservative family embarks on a mission to infiltrate the wealthy neighboring clan dominated by ruthless railroad tycoon George Russell, his rakish son, Larry, and his ambitious wife, Bertha. Release Date January 24, 2022 Cast Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Thomas Cocquerel, Simon Jones, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk Main Genre Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Creator Julian Fellowes Network HBO Max

'The Gilded Age's Mrs. Astor Was Really Society's Figurehead

Image via HBO

In The Gilded Age, Mrs. Caroline Astor is the elite's unofficial leader. Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) sets her sights on gaining Mrs. Astor's approval to join the society set fully. Mrs. Astor resists the other woman's ambition, but she is forced to give in to secure her daughter Carrie's (Amy Forsyth) invitation to the Russell's ball. But the conflict over the opera puts the two women back on opposite sides. In reality, Caroline Webster Schermerhorn Astor was much the same. Determined to keep the old families in control, she assumed power over New York society in this time period. Mrs. Astor strong-armed her way into being the head of the family and used her power to hold together the elite society in the face of upheaval, but her cause was inevitably doomed.

Keeping the new rich at arm's length, Mrs. Astor set the tone for the rest of the elite. Known for her lavish balls and exclusive dinner parties, she fought to keep high society from changing. But, like in the show, she faced obstacles, most notably Alva Vanderbilt's determination to join the upper class. Alva, who shares many similarities with Bertha Russell, actually clashed with Mrs. Astor. The show's adaption of Mrs. Astor remains close to the real-life figure, with the significant change being that her opponent is Bertha Russell rather than Alva Vanderbilt.

'The Gilded Age's Ward McCallister Is Also Borrowed From History

Image via Max

Mrs. Astor's faithful companion, Ward McCallister, is ripped from history alongside her. In the show, he represents a path into society for Bertha as she first must gain his approval to move up the line to Mrs. Astor. The Southern man is an ally to Bertha but remains steadfastly loyal to Mrs. Astor. The real Ward McCallister is perhaps best known for originating the phrase "the four hundred" when referring to New York's elite. As he was working on a guest list for one of Mrs. Astor's parties, he claimed that there were roughly four hundred people in society, yet this happened after the events of the show.

In the 1880s, he was spending most of his time in Newport and was close to Mrs. Astor, as The Gilded Age portrays. The former lawyer also established "the Patriarchs," a group of family heads with the power to accept people aspiring to join New York's elite. With this position, he perhaps didn't defer to Mrs. Astor as much as he does in the show, yet it is helpful for The Gilded Age to have a single person in Bertha's way. Overall, Ward McCallister, in reality, is much like his fictional counterpart, showing the level of research The Gilded Age's creators invested in the series.

T. Thomas Fortune Existed Before 'The Gilded Age'

Image via HBO

Another area of the show opens the story up to a larger variety of historical figures to include. As Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) pursues her dream of being a writer, she encounters T. Thomas Fortune, the editor for the New York Globe, who publishes her story and inspires her to venture into political writing. The two continue to work together as Fortune gives Peggy more opportunities to write and claims her articles improve the paper's circulation. However, the show doesn't go deep into his politics, which Fortune is best known for.

T. Thomas Fortune was a vocal advocate for civil rights. Born to enslaved parents in the 1850s, he was well-versed in the issues facing Black Americans. He helped to found the Afro-American League, a precursor to the NAACP. As the owner and editor of three different papers throughout his life, the New York Globe, the New York Freeman, and the New York Age, Fortune had a substantial platform. He also had a close relationship with Booker T. Washington despite their different politics and used his position as a journalist to help others be heard. The Gilded Age's portrayal of Fortune aligns with his reputation for supporting Black voices, though the story is set before many of his remembered achievements. Though important, Fortune is not a household name, making the show's inclusion of him a little surprising but welcome.

The Real Mamie Fish Was Just as Unusual as Her 'Gilded Age' Counterpart

Image via Max

A smaller character in the show is Mamie Fish, a unique societal figure who cultivated a reputation around her unusual parties. She hosts Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) in Newport and later invites him and Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) to a doll's tea party, where guests are each given a toy for the event. Though seemingly the perfect character to add to the story for a light moment, Mamie Fish's eccentricity isn't fiction. She was known for her sarcastic humor and elaborate parties. In her brief appearances, The Gilded Age highlights the uniqueness that the woman was known for, despite the limited information about her.

'The Gilded Age' Depicts a Different Aspect of Clara Barton

Image via Max

The Gilded Age Season 1 shows the characters working closely with Clara Barton to fund the Red Cross organization. She shows Peggy kindness, allowing her to join them, despite the racist protests of other characters, and without hesitation accepts Bertha Russell while her position in society remains dubious. The character is shown to understand the societal construct but disregards it by prioritizing her mission to expand the Red Cross.

Historical records of Clara Barton focus on her humanitarian work, and understandably so. She was a force for good as she founded the Red Cross in 1881 (the year before the show's first season) and became known as the "angel of the battlefield." Her involvement in The Gilded Age shows the more political side of her work in starting the Red Cross rather than the relief Barton and her organization provide. Yet, she is shown to be diplomatic and inclusive. Yet again, Barton's inclusion in the series and the accuracy of the timeline shows how detailed The Gilded Age's creators were as they formed their story.

Stanford White Is 'The Gilded Age's Least Complete Inclusion

Image via Max

In the series, Stanford White is the architect behind the Russells' extravagant home, and he helps Larry in his mission to become an architect as well. The real Stanford White was an architect, founding McKim, Mead, & White, which became one of the most in-demand firms in the country. White even built a home for the Vanderbilts, another commonality they share with the Russells, as well as the Astor's mansion, Judson Memorial Church, the Washington Square arch, and the second Madison Square ­Garden. Yet the man left behind a concerning legacy. White was shot and killed in 1906 by Harry Kendall Thaw, and the subsequent trial publicly revealed his rape of Thaw's wife, Evelyn Nesbit, while she was underage, and she was not his only victim. The show goes into none of his behavior outside his work, but, in truth, he is a small part, and only his work is particularly relevant.

Even 'The Gilded Age's Christina Nilsson Is a Real-Life Figure

Image via Max

At Bertha Russell's party for opera enthusiasts, she has a performer appear to wow her guests. This is the renowned singer Christina Nilsson, who comes to perform a piece from the Metropolitan Opera House's opening season. Though her appearance in the show is limited only to a single song, everything said about her is true. Christina Nilsson was one of the first to perform at the Met, playing Marguerite in Faust, as The Gilded Age mentions.

The attention to detail, even with parts that are so small, proves the show's dedication to accuracy. By incorporating historical people, The Gilded Age feels much more life-like. The show goes beyond historical inspiration by including real people at every turn and proving that, sometimes, fact is just as entertaining as fiction.

The Gilded Age Season 2 airs on Sunday nights on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

WATCH ON MAX