In The Gilded Age, Jullian Fellowes, the writer behind Downton Abbey, again uses his historical drama to explore the lives of the upper class and their servants, but this time in 1880s New York. With everyone focused on status, wealth, and the strict rules that govern their exclusive society, there is a never-ending source of conflict. Yet, as rivalries and resentments are established, Season 2 promises to be as drama-filled as its predecessor. With all the social climbing, rumor spreading, and backdoor deals, it's important to remember the story's many twists and where each character was left before Season 2 begins.

Not Everyone Is Accepted in 'The Gilded Age' Season 1

After her father's death, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) learns from her lawyer, Tom Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel), that there's no money left. Marian goes to live with her father's sisters, Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon) and Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), whom she has never met, but her purse and tickets are stolen. The aspiring writer, Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), loans her money. Upon arrival, Marian brings Peggy to her aunt's house, where Agnes hires Peggy as a secretary. Agnes expects Marian to associate only with established families and disapproves of women working. However, she permits Marian to focus on charity, assuming the causes are appropriate. Agnes' son, Oscar (Blake Ritson), visits, bringing John Addams (Claybourne Elder), with whom he is secretly in a relationship. Agnes tries to match John and Marian with no success.

George (Morgan Spector), Bertha (Carrie Coon), Larry (Harry Richardson), and Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) Russell are shunned from society because their money is new. While George focuses on growing their fortune, his wife is intent on their status. Marian and Bertha attend a charity function hosted by Aurora Fane (Kelli O'Hara) and Anne Morris (Katie Finneran). Bertha receives a cold welcome, especially compared to Marian. Afterward, Bertha plans an event but hosts a nearly empty party. Frustrated by her failure, Bertha vows to make everyone sorry. Eager to join the next event, Bertha offers her ballroom as a venue for the charity bazaar, but the organizers ignore her offer. At the bazaar, George confronts Aurora and Anne about the snub and makes a show of buying out every booth. His controversial actions cause the society's unofficial leader, Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy), to concede that the Russells must be watched.

Business Isn't Always Easy in 'The Gilded Age' Season 1

George tries to buy a new railroad but is rejected. Instead of raising his offer, he plans to build a new track but needs help. George proposes a deal to Patrick Morris (Michel Gill). They agree the aldermen will pass the law George needs after buying stocks in the company so they can make money, too. But after the bill passes, the aldermen repeal it. Risking his fortune for revenge, George buys his stock, preventing the crash the aldermen expected and causing them to lose money. The aldermen beg George for mercy, but George rejects them, and Morris kills himself. Fearing the blame for Morris' death, George offers to help Charles Fane (Ward Horton) regain his losses if his wife assists Bertha in entering society. Though Aurora doesn't like the idea, she is forced to agree.

George's company faces an emergency when a train derails, hilling several. As the tragedy unfolds, George's company is investigated for negligence. They identify the culprit as John Dixon (Jacob Keith Watson), who has a letter that incriminates George. With little evidence pointing to Dixon, George fears he will be accused. Until Marian sees George's stenographer, Mabel Ainsley (Zuzanna Szadkowski), at the store, using the name Dixon. When the woman forgets her purse, Marian brings it to George, telling him it belongs to Mrs. Dixon. This gives George the information he needs, putting Ainsely on the stand and revealing that she knows Dixon and about the misappropriated funds. She admits to saving the note from a different transaction and framing George.

There Are Many Prejudices in 'The Gilded Age's Society

As Peggy tries to sell her stories, she faces racism. After she rejects a terrible deal, T. Thomas Fortune (Sullivan Jones) at the New York Globe publishes her and gives her journalistic assignments. Peggy tells her parents of her success, but during Peggy's visit, Marian arrives, planning to give them old boots out of charity, mistakenly believing them to be poor. Peggy is furious with Marian, though they eventually make up. Later, Peggy gets a personal letter, but Agnes' lady's maid, Armstrong (Debra Monk), intercepts it. Fearing it will come out, Peggy tells Agnes that she married a man her father (John Douglas Thompson) disapproved of and had a son, who died. Her father had the marriage annulled and brought her home, but Peggy is searching for the midwife to learn more about her son. Agnes is angry at Armstrong but decides it would be inconvenient to fire her. Instead, Peggy quits. Peggy returns to her parents, where her mother (Audra McDonald) finds a letter revealing Peggy's son to be alive and adopted. Peggy and her mother plan to find the boy, but Peggy's father admits to arranging it and refuses to help.

After several encounters with the shunned Mrs. Chamberlain (Jeanne Tripplehorn), Marian grows curious about why no one will befriend her. With a little prodding, Marian learns that Mrs. Chamberlain was her husband's mistress until his first wife died, and they had a son outside of wedlock, but Marian still shows her kindness. Aurora Fane sticks to her deal, helping Bertha climb the social ladder by introducing her to Ward McAllister (Nathan Lane) and getting her involved with the Red Cross. At a Red Cross event where Clara Barton (Linda Emond) is speaking, Anne Morris blames the Russells for her husband's death. Her anger only grows when Clara announces the Russells' generous donation will triple the number of hospitals the charity can open. Later, Clara holds a vote to get Bertha on the board. Though Anne leaves in protest, Bertha is accepted.

The Servants in 'The Gilded Age' Have Their Own Drama

The show explores the backgrounds of the staff, but they largely remain secretive, with few confiding in each other. From Mrs. Bouer (Kristine Nielsen) and her gambling debts to Mrs. Armstrong and her invalid mother, there are many struggles for this class, and all deal with them differently. When Bertha hosts McAllister at her house, her staff is unprepared for his expectation of an English-style luncheon. She hires the van Rhijn's butler, Bannister (Simon Jones), for the day, angering her butler, Church (Jack Gilpin). Bannister doesn't admit to Agnes what he will be doing but gets the time off. At the van Rhijn house, an anonymous letter arrives telling Agnes where Bannister is. She storms over, planning to confront him in front of the entire party. But when she arrives, Marian and Aurora try to cover the awkwardness.

Unsatisfied with her position, Bertha's lady's maid, Turner (Kelley Curran), attempts to seduce George, but it backfires, though he doesn't fire her. She meets Oscar and offers to sell him information on the Russells, which Oscar accepts. But Armstrong spots and thinks Oscar is sleeping with Turner. When Agnes is worked up from the events of the luncheon, Armstrong shares her suspicions about Oscar. In response, Agnes sends Marian to ask Bertha to fire Turner. Marian does so but will not share why. Bertha plans to ignore the request until she notices Turner with Larry and gets suspicious. Once Turner is dismissed, she sends a message to Bannister revealing the Church sent the letter to Agnes and stoking their competition.

'The Gilded Age' Delivers Several Romances

Love is in the air as the van Rhijn's footman, Jack (Ben Ahlers), and the maid, Bridget (Taylor Richardson), go on an unsuccessful date. Bridget's past trauma from a sexual assault prevents her from accepting affection, but she won't explain the situation. Meanwhile, Gladys catches a few eyes. Oscar hopes to marry her for money, and despite her mother's close watch, Gladys meets Archie Baldwin (Tom Blyth). Yet neither is what Bertha wants for her daughter. They keep Oscar at arm's length while George buys Baldwin off. Even Ada encounters an old beau, Cornelius Eckhard (Bill Irwin), who, in his youth, was sent away when Ada's father learned he was a fortune hunter. When he calls on Ada, Agnes confronts him about the past and tells him that Ada has no money, and he leaves.

Raikes moves to New York, but Agnes believes he plans to use Marian to enter society and forbids association. Marian secretly meets him, even getting a proposal. But her aunt's disapproval causes her to delay answering. Raikes tries to improve his social standing to become suitable to Marian's aunts and enjoys it. Marian accepts the proposal and plans to elope with Raikes. Though Ada discovers the truth, she doesn't give Marian away. Later, Aurora visits to tell Marian she saw Raikes with another woman. Ada rushes Aurora to Mrs. Chamberlain's to warn Marian before it's too late. When Marian hears this, she confronts Raikes, who admits he wasn't coming. Realizing he only wanted a way into society, Marian returns to her aunt's house. Later, Ada comforts Marian, promising her there will be other loves.

'The Gilded Age' Shows the Russells Progressing in Society

With some convincing from Marian, Larry admits to his father that he wants to be an architect rather than follow in George's footsteps and likely fail. Though resistant, George agrees to consider it. Meanwhile, Gladys meets Carrie Astor (Amy Forsyth), and they bond over their strict mothers. Carrie visits Gladys, and they begin to discuss her coming out ball, which Bertha has been putting off. Yet with Carrie's interest, she begins plans, setting a date so the girls to organize a quadrille. But Carrie's mother is less friendly with the Russells, repeatedly snubbing Bertha. As Gladys' ball approaches, Bertha refuses to let Carrie dance if her mother doesn't attend. Mrs. Astor debates accepting the Russells and, with Carrie and McAllister urging her to do so, she finally gives in. With Mrs. Astor going, even Agnes begrudgingly attends.

Though the party is full, it isn't without issue as the Russells discovered just before that their French chef, Monsieur Baudin (Douglas Sills), is actually from Kansas. With the news about to get out, Bertha fires him to save face. The new chef is difficult and gets drunk before finishing the meal. Desperate, Church calls Baudin back to finish the meal, and he shows up. George rehires him for bailing them out, this time without pretense. Yet it is ultimately a success, much to Bertha's delight. With the stage set as Bertha attempts to capitalize on her success and Marian moves forward after her heartbreak, Season 2 will be full of intrigue and drama.

