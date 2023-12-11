Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Gilded Age Season 2.

Does Ada Brook Forte (Cynthia Nixon) simply have bad luck? Or do the writers of The Gilded Age just have it out for her? After Season 2's penultimate episode, it's almost hard to believe that anything positive will ever happen to Ada — well, at least for more than two episodes. With her recent marriage to Reverend Luke Forte (Robert Sean Leonard), the clouds had finally opened up for Ada, but after only one episode of being married, he was diagnosed with cancer, throwing a major wrench into their new life together.

If it wasn't enough for Ada to be constantly berated and verbally degraded by her beloved sister, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), her first shot at love and freedom was taken away from her instantly. Just two episodes into Ada and Luke's marriage, he tragically dies, leaving Ada right back where she started — except with a much larger hole in her heart this time around.

Ada's Romance in Season 2 Is a Bright Spot for the Show

The moment that Ada and Luke meet in Season 2 of The Gilded Age, just about everyone (including Agnes, though to her chagrin) knows that they will eventually end up together. While it certainly happened faster than any of us expected, it has been a long time coming for Ada, who has been single for her entire life. This was tough for Agnes to accept, as she feared the worst (for herself): Ada getting married would mean that Agnes would be alone for the first time in a long time.

As the audience, we've both accepted and become accustomed to Agnes' selfishness, though the lengths to which she goes to stand in the way of Ada's happiness is shocking even for Agnes. She basically starts boycotting Ada as soon as her sister's engagement is announced, almost going so far as to miss her wedding just to send one last smack of disapproval her way. While Agnes does eventually show up (late) to Ada's wedding, it's impressive just how much Ada has been able to withstand over the years with regard to her sister's maltreatment.

What Does 'The Gilded Age' Have Against Ada?

For someone who's lived a fairly privileged life as the sister of Agnes, the "old money" lifestyle never rubbed off on Ada the way it has on Agnes. She's thankful for everything in a way that Agnes never could be, more akin to the sensibilities of her niece, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), who also chooses to view the world with rose-colored glasses. It's never out of a sense of naïveté, though; it's simply in both women's natures to be a little lighter when it comes to life.

It's tough, though, when you're someone who constantly puts out good vibes into the world and rarely receives any back in return, which has been the case for Ada throughout the entirety of The Gilded Age. We've seen Ada have at least one crush in the series, which was found within her interest for Cornelius Eckhard (Bill Irwin), a former boyfriend of hers. Unfortunately, though, things never really took off again between the two, leaving Ada a bit downhearted about the whole thing.

Of course, that's all in addition to the poor way that Ada is treated on a daily basis by her sister, Agnes. Everyone around the two is well aware that Agnes treats her sister cruelly, though rarely anyone steps in, fearing the wrath of Agnes (which is fairly valid). The only person who has ever dared to speak up for Ada is her niece, Marian, though it usually comes at a cost to her overall relationship with Agnes. While another person might be more inclined to tell off someone like Agnes, Ada accepts her sister for who she is, faults and all. It was never certain that Ada would be getting the same treatment in return from her sister someday, though by the end of Season 2's latest episode, the tides might finally be turning for her.

Is This a New Chapter for Ada in 'The Gilded Age'?

While Ada may no longer have Luke by her side, the massive effect he has on her is something that simply cannot be erased. In that same vein, her relationship with Agnes will be permanently changed. As the two embraced at the end of the seventh episode after Luke had passed, it marked a new era for their sisterhood. Just as Ada has stood firmly by Agnes' side as her companion ever since her husband, Arnold, passed many years before, it's Agnes' turn to be there for Ada.

In many ways, this tragedy has brought the van Rhijn-Brook family together in a way that we've never seen before. The love that Ada has spent her life putting into those around her is finally returning with the help of her sister and niece. If The Gilded Age does come back for a third season, it certainly will be marking a new era for the family.

