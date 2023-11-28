Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Gilded Age.

Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age might not have the same sort of carnage as a show like Game of Thrones, but Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) is out for blood in 1880s New York City in her own way. Season 1 of the series found Bertha clawing her way out of "new money" jail in order to be accepted by the "old money" crowd, and if that was any test of how much she would be able to handle in Season 2, she certainly passed with flying colors. However, maybe nothing could've prepared us for just how far Bertha might go when it comes to taking down her adversaries. One person in particular has become a mainstay in Bertha's crosshairs, and it's the same woman who used to be her former lady's maid: Mrs. Enid Winterton (Kelley Curran).

Bertha Russell and Mrs. Winterton's Conflict Is Personal

The first season of The Gilded Age depicted multiple uncomfortable encounters between Bertha's husband, George Russell (Morgan Spector), and Mrs. Winterton (née Turner) while at the Russell estate, as the latter was fully convinced that she'd be able to seduce and win over George. At one point, Mrs. Winterton—wearing no clothes at all—climbed into bed with George in a final attempt to win him over, but he would have none of it, just as he had dealt with her in every interaction prior. This was all done behind Bertha's back, and the Russell matriarch didn't find out about the entire thing until Season 2, which sent her own marriage into a bit of a temporary tailspin.

Once she found out about her former lady's maid's actions, it was time for Bertha to roll up her sleeves and make sure that Mrs. Winterton's new life in high society was as frustrating as possible. Bertha kicked things off by spreading the word that Mrs. Winterton had only recently become more dignified, marrying Joshua Winterton (Dakin Matthews) after working as a lady's maid for her. While this was an embarrassing fact to be released by Bertha, it was really just child's play for what was about to come.

After not being given a box at the Academy Opera within an appropriate amount of time, Bertha kicked the Academy to the curb and directed all her efforts to lifting up the new Metropolitan Opera—because if she can't have a box at the Academy, then the Academy must sink. In short, that's Bertha's motto for basically everything: she wants it all, and if for some reason she can't have it all, then no one else can. With Mr. and Mrs. Winterton being proud box owners at the Academy, the natural next step was for Bertha to influence the Academy board and force the couple out of their box, leaving them with no choice but to come crawling over to the Metropolitan Opera.

Bertha and Mrs. Winterton's Feud Revolves Around a Duke in Season 2

Things were kicked up a notch as Mrs. Winterton was getting ready to host the Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb) at her estate in Newport, but as soon as the word "Duke" was mentioned, Bertha knew her next move would be to steal him away from her. Bertha's always on the lookout to raise her status even further, and being associated with a Duke would do wonders for her place in society. With her classic Bertha charm, she was able to convince the Duke to stay with her in Newport instead, which he gleefully agreed to. She threw a massive party in his honor once he finally arrived in town, inviting the Wintertons along simply to rub the entire extravaganza in their faces, though this time, Mrs. Winterton was ready to fight back.

This move marked a major change, as Bertha was challenged for the first time in a long time—and the thing is, if it weren't for her dedicated staff, the entire event would've been a disaster. Bertha let her guard down at a moment when it should've been up in full force, as Mrs. Winterton paid off one of Bertha's chefs to add something repulsive to the sauce in the first dinner course. On top of that, she had one of Bertha's servers attempt to ruin the Duke's soup, but Mr. Church (Jack Gilpin) was able to step in and save both potential disasters from happening — with the help of Mr. Watson's (Michael Cerveris) watchful eye.

While it's Bertha's staff's job to make sure things go off without a hitch, it would actually help her greatly to know just what went down behind the scenes under her own roof. She might feel like she's on top of the world at the moment, but it doesn't seem like Mrs. Winterton will be stopping her quest for revenge on Bertha any time soon.

Bertha Russell Is Dominating 'The Gilded Age'

When we were first let into the glittering gates of The Gilded Age back in early 2022, it was Christine Baranski who was the big-ticket draw for many viewers, as Coon was perhaps a bit more well-known for her stage acting. Things have almost flipped completely now that we're over halfway into the second season, with Bertha earning her spotlight both in society and on the show itself. The feud with Mrs. Winterton is certainly taking center stage, but it's far from the only pot that Bertha is stirring at the moment.

From putting an end to her son Larry's (Harry Richardson), affair with a much older woman to basically buying her daughter, Gladys (Taissa Farmiga), a seat next to the Duke at dinner, Bertha has quite a bit on her plate right now, and that's without even getting fully into her larger, more long-term plan to get revenge on the Academy Opera. In many ways, Bertha has found her sweet spot: she knows where she excels, so she's playing to her strengths. In another time period, she would've been a shark on the public relations scene, kicking butt and taking names. For now, though, she's right where we need her to be — on our television screens — and only time will tell what she continues to conquer in Season 2.

The Gilded Age is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

