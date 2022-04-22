The Gilded Age has just added several new cast members to its Season 2 roster, according to a report from Deadline. The HBO series that follows the exploits of New York high society during the turn of the century already boasts a resplendent cast of Broadway and television actors including Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

The new cast additions for Season 2 include Laura Benanti and Robert Sean Leonard, who are set to take on recurring roles in the series. Most recently, Leonard has starred in a Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, a Sondheim musical inspired by French painter George Seurat's famous pointillist painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Benanti has been nominated for five Tonys for her work on Broadway, most recently for She Loves Me. Leonard will play Reverend Matthew Forte, a recent Boston transplant and new rector to high society's favorite church. Benanti will play Susan Blane, a recently widowed socialite who begins renovations on her Newport home.

Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ben Lamb, Matilda Lawler, Dakin Mathews, Michael Braugher, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, are also joining the Season 2 cast in recurring roles. Rebecca Haden, who appeared in a small role in the first season of the series, will be back in a larger capacity as Flora McNeil, a mysterious new addition to the New York scene. The series already boasts an impressive cast, with Season 1 regulars including Audra McDonald, Broadway legend Nathan Lane, Michael Cerveris, Katie Finneran, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, and Kelli O’Hara.

RELATED: How ‘The Gilded Age’ Struggled With Marian Brook

The series is created by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Fellowes also serves as executive producer on The Gilded Age along with Gareth Neame, series’ director Michael Engler, David Crockett, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and Bob Greenblatt. Writer Sonja Warfield serves as co-executive producer. Erica Dunbar serves as a historical consultant on the series. Season 2 is not expected to premiere until 2023. The second season will begin production in May and is expected to finish in October 2022. The finale episode of The Gilded Age Season 1 aired on March 21, 2022. Though the second season isn't expected for some time, you can always revisit Season 1 on HBO Max.

If you still haven't gotten your fill of period drama, you can catch Fellowes' other project, Downton Abbey: A New Era in theaters this May.

'The Offer' Review: A Love Letter to Cinema That Mixes Fact and Fiction Into the Making of 'The Godfather'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (289 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe