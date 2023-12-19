Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Gilded Age Season 2.

The Big Picture In the finale of The Gilded Age Season 2, Bertha wins the opera war and secures the Duke's attendance at the Met.

Ada manages to save her family from ruin with a last-minute fortune, while Marian's love life takes a turn.

Peggy Scott's fight to save Black public schools ends in a modest victory, reuniting her family and leading to a new chapter in her life. Meanwhile, the servants' storylines are resolved as Watson leaves to salvage his relationship with his daughter, and Jack's invention gets a patent.

The Gilded Age Season 2 was eventful from beginning to end. Giving many of the staff members a larger part for the second installment, the scope of the story expanded, yet the heart remains the same. Exploring the ins and outs of high society in 1880s New York, the show features fortunes as they are made and broken. Though the Russells prove it's not easy, they show that anyone can rise in station, but they are not the only characters with that story. Through all the ups and downs, The Gilded Age focuses on the tumultuous society that the old guard fights to keep unchanged.

Season 2 left plenty of stories for the finale, with major changes set up for most of the cast. From the strike's violence to a more calculated opera war, the latest season follows the Russells in their mission to stay on top both in business and society, and the finale is no different as the opera season begins and all of Bertha's (Carrie Coon) hard work comes to a head. Meanwhile, next door, the van Rhijn and Brook family's struggles are centered on relationships. Ada (Cynthia Nixon) fell in love with Luke Forte (Robert Sean Leonard), whom Agnes (Christine Baranski) disapproved of, sowing dissection in the household when she ordered that no one attend Ada's wedding. The sisters make up in time for Luke to be diagnosed with cancer, leaving their story on a somber note. But the doomed love is not the only new relationship, as Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Oscar (Blake Ritson) each contemplate marriage themselves. With so many emotional storylines in the household, the finale has a lot to conclude. Though it's not an easy task, Season 2's end wraps up everything it needed to but leaves hints of what could happen if The Gilded Age is renewed.

Who Wins 'The Gilded Age' Season 2's Opera War?

With Bertha's Season 2 plot centering on the promotion of the Met, the opera house was destined to play a large role in the conclusion. Bertha and Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) have been competing as they endorse different opera houses, but Mrs. Astor is not Bertha's only rival. Mrs. Winterton (Kelley Curran) entered society after marrying a rich man, but Bertha knew her as a lady's maid who attempted to seduce George (Morgan Spector). They have clashed, though neither were welcomed into the Academy of Music and, therefore, must both support the Met. Trying to outdo her former employer, Mrs. Winterton demanded the central box, and begrudgingly, Bertha agreed. However, George interfered and, as the Met's largest donor, he won, leading to a surprise for both Bertha and Mrs. Winterton when they were escorted to their boxes on opening night. Mrs. Winterton complains, but her husband (Dakin Matthews) insists she be quiet, giving Bertha a solid victory. Yet this rivalry is far from resolved.

Opening night also declares a winner in the opera war, and it comes down to which show the Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb) attends. Mrs. Winterton and Bertha already fought over him, and Bertha succeeded in hosting the Duke. But for the opera, Mrs. Astor gets involved, inviting the Duke to her box at the Academy. Though the competition irritates Bertha, she expects it from Mrs. Astor. But when she learns Ward McAllister (Nathan Lane) did the convincing, she is angry as she believed him to be her ally. Mrs. Astor can give the struggling Duke connections that Bertha can't, giving her an advantage, but Berth meets with the Duke again to try to convince him. The Duke attends the Met's opening in the Russells' box, giving Bertha the victory. Though the terms of the deal are never stated, the show suggests that Bertha bartered a marriage to her heiress daughter, Gladys (Taissa Farmiga). Not only does the Met attract the Duke, but it is full, while the Academy is not. While Mamie Fish (Ashlie Atkinson) shows up to the Academy, with the lack of the Duke, she abandons Mrs. Astor for the Met. Agnes, Ada, Oscar, and Mrs. Astor are some of the few who attend, lamenting the decline of their opera house. The night is more than a victory for Bertha, and the empty Academy represents the decline of the old society in favor of the new, highlighting the inevitable changes the characters face.

Peggy's Victory Is Less Complete in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2

The Gilded Age explores more serious conflicts, specifically in the form of the racism prevalent at that time. Through Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), the show includes a look at the Black society of the time. Rather than fighting for the most prominent box at the opera, these characters must invest their energy in keeping their schools open. Earlier in the season, Peggy used her voice as a newspaper writer to bring attention to the issue as the Board of Education attempted to forcefully close the only three Black public schools in the city. Citing a lack of enrollment, they intend to deprive the students of an education. The societal leaders found a solution to this problem by integrating the schools, specifically, allying with the Irish immigrants in the area to raise their attendance numbers. At first, these characters are hopeful, but the school board tries to prevent Peggy and the rest from presenting their solution by changing the meeting date. Peggy's father, Arthur (John Douglas Thompson), discovers the change and rushes to spread the information. Peggy and the others make it just in time to propose their solution, meeting a modest victory by saving two of the three schools, as the white school board must save face.

This also results in a reunion within Peggy's family, which has been divided since learning the truth of Arthur's lie about Peggy's son at the end of Season 1. Yet Peggy's life experiences another significant change in the finale. After sharing a kiss with her married editor, T. Thomas Fortune (Sullivan Jones), Peggy has been struggling to make a decision. Though she cares for the man, she knows nothing good can come from it, so she quits her job as a writer, resolving to use her voice in other ways. Peggy's original dream was to write novels, and though she grew to love her work, this provides a chance for her to start over.

'The Gilded Age's Season 2 Finale Delivers a Long-Awaited Kiss

Throughout the show, there have been sparks between Marian and Larry Russell (Harry Richardson), but each has had different romantic interests. Though Larry's entanglement ended several episodes before the finale, Marian is engaged to Dashiell Montgomery (David Furr). Though she has reservations, the marriage seems likely to continue until her suspicions are confirmed when Dashiell calls Marian by his late wife's name in the finale. This incident helps Marian realize that Dashiell is rushing into a relationship to find a mother for his daughter, so she breaks off the engagement. Though this disappoints Frances (Matilda Lawler), Marian expresses her continued love for the girl, hoping to have a relationship without being her stepmother.

Having seen Marian's doubts, Ada is proud of her, while Agnes, who very much approved of the match, accepts the change but warns Marian about the societal implications. No longer getting married, Marian attends the Met's opening with the Russells, spending the evening with Larry. As he walks her to her door, they discuss their friendship before sharing a sudden kiss. This is only the beginning of the potential relationship, setting up more than a little drama between the families. But it suggests a happy ending for the pair if the story doesn't continue.

The Servants Get a Conclusion in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2, Too

Though the show focuses heavily on the lives of the van Rhjin and Russell families, the servants are important. Season 2 gave them more focus, explaining Watson's (Michael Cerveris) history and showing Jack Treacher (Ben Ahlers) attempting to better himself. The finale establishes that Watson is leaving the Russells' employment to resume his old life as a banker and salvage a relationship with his daughter, Flora McNeil (Rebecca Haden), happily ending one of the show's plots. The Gilded Age also established a relationship between Mrs. Bruce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and the chef, Mr. Borden (Douglas Sills). After watching the Brooklyn Bridge's fireworks together, the finale shows them attending the MET's opening. This relationship is not a major part, but it fleshes out the staff nonetheless.

Yet the biggest change among the servants is Jack's invention. Throughout the season, Jack creates a clock that doesn't need oil but struggles to get a patent. The van Rhijn family and staff loaned him money to pay for it, but without membership in a guild, Jack was rejected. Bannister (Simon Jones) introduced Jack to a clockmaker, getting him the required membership, and in the finale, the patent finally comes through. His story concludes with Larry suggesting Jack go into business with him, giving hope that Jack's fortune will change.

Do 'The Gilded Age's Van Rhijns Lose Everything?

In the penultimate episode, Oscar van Rhijn loses his money to a scam, putting the entire family in a precarious position. With her only option being to sell her family home, Agnes mourns the loss of her life's work to keep the family from disgrace. Though Oscar is apologetic, there is nothing to be done. Marian and Ada are faster to accept the change, and Marian prepares to support herself by teaching. Yet salvation comes through just in time as the recently widowed Ada discovers that her husband was heir to a textile fortune, though he gave up the trappings of money to work for the church. As his sole heir, Ada now has the funds to support the family in the lifestyle they are used to, but there is a catch. Though Agnes owns the home, Ada will pay the staff's wages, making Agnes no longer the sole leader. Upon hearing the good news, Bannister begins to defer to Ada, angering Agnes, who is accustomed to ruling with an iron fist.

Season 2 concludes on a largely happy note as Bertha's endeavors pay off, and Ada saves her family from ruin, providing a satisfying conclusion. Yet there is more to the story, should there be a Season 3. With the shifting power dynamic between Agnes and Ada, there is certain to be drama. Plenty of complications could stem from Bertha Russell's implied match for her daughter as well. And Marian and Larry's kiss is far from an ending. Though the season wraps up the main plotlines, there is room for more should The Gilded Age return for Season 3.

