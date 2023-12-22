Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Gilded Age Season 2 finale.

The Big Picture Agnes and Ada's polar opposite personalities create tension in their relationship on The Gilded Age.

Season 2 brings major changes, including Ada inheriting a fortune and becoming the new head of the household.

Agnes must navigate her new role as Ada's subordinate, which may prove challenging for her in the upcoming season.

When we think about everything that went down in Season 2 of The Gilded Age, there are definitely more glamorous things to focus on than the relationship between Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook Forte (Cynthia Nixon). For one, the infamous opera wars threw Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) right onto center stage, meddling in almost everyone's life on the show, including her own children. It turns out, though, that the quieter plot lines of the series might've actually carried a bit more oomph than those on the glitzier side.

Agnes and Ada have led a love-hate relationship since the moment we first met the two in Season 1 of The Gilded Age, and while Ada hasn't changed much with regard to her overall demeanor and outlook on life, Agnes has certainly gotten a bit more crabby when it comes to her sister. It only took a tiny bit of change to tip the scales, though, as the arrival of a new man in Ada's life was able to throw the sisters' already-strained relationship totally off track.

Why Is Agnes and Ada's Relationship So Tense in 'The Gilded Age'?

To be completely fair, Agnes is the only one contributing to the tense status of the relationship with her sister: Ada could not be more sweet and understanding of Agnes' prickly ways, whereas Agnes stands staunch in her view of the world. The sisters are true polar opposites, with Ada seeing the best in everything and Agnes seeing the worst, which has led Agnes to lead a particularly solitary existence. Agnes' choice to spend the bulk of her time at home has forced Ada to do the same, locked away like some sort of fairytale princess in distress.

After Agnes' husband passed away before the start of The Gilded Age, it practically became Ada's duty in life to support her sister in mourning and stay by her side—well, and reap some of the monetary benefits of her brother-in-law's passing by living for free at her sister's estate. The situation might've benefited the two in the short-term, but now that it's been quite a while since Agnes' husband passed away, things have gone a bit sour, especially since the beginning of Season 2.

Season 2 Shakes Things Up for Agnes and Ada's Sisterhood

Close

It only took a few episodes for Reverend Luke Forte (Robert Sean Leonard) and Ada's relationship to take full shape, and the lightspeed at which that relationship grew definitely left Agnes spinning back down on Earth. And if their relationship was fast, then their move to get married was even faster: shocking and upsetting Agnes to the point that she almost boycotted the wedding altogether. The marriage didn't last long, though, as Luke was diagnosed with cancer directly following the wedding, passing away shortly after. This marked the first role-swap for Agnes and Ada, as Agnes would now need to be there for Ada in mourning, just as her sister had done for her.

That wasn't the main wrench that shifted things for the sisters, though. Agnes' son, Oscar (Blake Ritson), made a massive gamble with his family's fortune, leaving both him and his mother practically penniless after a con artist was revealed on the other side of the investment. Facing a likely eviction and a massive departure from their lavish lifestyle, the van Rhijns and Brooks were just about to lose all faith when Ada suddenly inherited Luke's estate — which ended up being a massive fortune, making her the head of the household in one fell swoop.

By the end of the Season 2 finale, the van Rhijns' butler, Alfred Bannister (Simon Jones), was already calling Ada "Mam" and only acting on her orders instead of Agnes'. While Agnes is delighted to not be losing her social status and home, she's keeping both at the cost of her dignity, which may or may not prove to be detrimental to her overall well-being.

What Does the Future Hold for Agnes and Ada's Relationship on 'The Gilded Age'?

Image via HBO

Essentially, Agnes and Ada have partaken in an episode of Wife Swap, though instead of just taking a temporary glimpse into another person's life, they've completely switched lives—and for good. A potential third season of the series would definitely dive much deeper into the full effects of the switch-up, but judging just from the tail end of the Season 2 finale, it's clear that Ada will definitely be embracing her new role as the head woman in charge of the house.

It's unclear, though, whether Agnes will be able to fade a bit more into the background and leave room for Ada's newfound status. Knowing Agnes, though, it's likely to be a rough shift from the lavish, take-charge life that she's lived thus far. Whereas Ada might view the entire thing as a "change is good" situation, even after losing her husband, there's no way that Agnes will be taking on that sort of outlook on life—well, at least not for a while.

The Gilded Age is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max