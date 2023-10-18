The Big Picture Marian and Larry's friendship has the potential to evolve into a romantic relationship in Season 2 of The Gilded Age, as they have a strong bond and share similar values.

Both Marian and Larry defy societal expectations and are willing to fight for what they want, which sets them apart from their families and the elite society they belong to.

A relationship between Marian and Larry would challenge the strict rules and prejudices of high society portrayed in the show, adding another layer of rebellion and questioning of societal norms.

The Gilded Age's first season introduced memorable characters, from the rigid Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) to the ambitious Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon). As the show details the lives of upper-class New Yorkers in the 1880s, there is no end to the rumor-mongering, social climbing, and condescension. Yet the show makes time for romances, just not very successful ones. In Season 1, Oscar van Rhijn (Blake Ritson) attempts to marry for money, while Bertha Russell plans to use her children's marriages to enhance her social status. But unlike the others, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) looks for love — only to get her heart broken.

Yet, amid the ups and downs of society life, two of New York's new arrivals developed a friendship that should grow into more. Marian and Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) arrive at the same time, becoming neighbors, and despite Aunt Agnes's attempts to keep Marian away from the Russells, she gets to know them. Both Marian and Larry are free thinkers who don't accept others' plans for their lives. While Larry seemingly showed interest in Marian, she has been caught up in a doomed romance with Tom Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel). As this relationship reaches an unhappy end, Marian is free to find a new suitor, and who is better than the neighbor who has always been kind to her? Though her Aunt Agnes disapproves of Larry or his family, Marian has never carried about it in the past. This pairing is just the star-crossed romance that the series needs to continue its exploration of the exclusive and needless rules of the societal elite.

'The Gilded Age' Hints at This Couple in Season 1

Image via Max

From their first meeting, it seemed inevitable that Marian and Larry would fall for each other. Both new to the city, Marian loses control of the dog Pumpkin, who runs into the road. Despite being a total stranger, Larry rushes in front of an oncoming horse to rescue the animal and return him to Marian. Afterward, these two quickly became friends, as Marian accepted the Russells long before the rest of society. She is among the few to attend the first party they throw in their new house, where Larry stops her from leaving to ask for her friendship for him and his sister, Gladys (Taissa Farmiga). And they only grow closer from there.

Though they can only see so much of each other, with Aunt Agnes disapproving of the Russells, they slowly learn more about each other. Larry becomes acquaintances with Marian's cousin despite his family trying to rid themselves of Oscar, believing him to be a fortune hunter. Marian is the first to know that Larry is exploring a career outside his father's plan and encourages him to stand up for himself. Likewise, when Marian needs a favor, it's Larry she goes to, asking him to deliver unfortunate letters to her aunts, though she stops him later. In return, he asks for a dance at his sister's ball. By the end of Season 1, Marian trusts Larry enough to tell him of the near scandal that could ruin her. Though nothing between them so far indicates more than a friendship, it is clear they complement each other.

'The Gilded Age' Season 2 Has the Opportunity To Bring Marian and Larry Together

Image via Max

As the series returns for Season 2, it is the perfect time to bring these two together. Marian's recent heartbreak frees her from the attachment she had throughout Season 1. Soon after coming to New York, Marian began to hear from Tom Raikes, her lawyer in Pennsylvania, who moved to the city as well. Though Agnes never approved of the man, Marian met him anyway, and Raikes tried to become a member of society to gain Agnes' approval, to no avail. After a whirlwind romance, they decided to elope. But at the last minute, Raikes changed his mind, hoping for a more beneficial match as he got used to society life that Marian couldn't provide, especially without the support of Aunt Agnes. As the first season ended, Marian mourned the end of this love, but Aunt Ada (Cynthia Nixon) reassured her that there would be others.

The final moments Larry and Marian shared seemed to suggest it was coming. Larry has been more focused on his dreams of becoming an architect than romance, but he seems to have a soft spot for Marian, and this may be his chance. Agnes and Ada have been clear that Marian needs to marry, and as she has nothing of her own, Agnes believes he should be well off. Ada focuses more on love, but perhaps this match could provide both, though Agnes wouldn't see it that way.

Marian and Larry Could Be Just What 'The Gilded Age' Needs

Image via HBO

Marian and Larry may have chemistry, but a relationship between these two wouldn't be without conflict. The Russells are slowly gaining acceptance, though Agnes claims to reserve the right to quarrel with them later, which would certainly happen with this development. Yet the series needs Marian to continue to defy her aunt. Her character thrives on walking the border of impropriety. While they are an even match, with both demonstrating genuine kindness and a disregard for the expectations of others, Agnes, like most of the society, would see only their family histories. The disapproval wouldn't be exclusive to Marian's family. Bertha has been so focused on Gladys that she's given little thought to Larry's love life. Though she and Marian have been friendly, this is likely not what she plans for her son. Certainly, Bertha doesn't consider Oscar a good match. Larry's career choice is already clashing with his parents' desires, and this may be a step too far. Though Marian is a born member of society, she's not the most traditional choice as she grew up far away and is new herself.

Despite the fact that this match would provide conflict for the central families, it would make sense. Marian had the easy acceptance that the Russells longed for, while they possess a fortune that Marian doesn't. But if they truly care about each other, none of that matters, especially because neither Marian nor Larry are as wrapped up in these concerns as their families. Larry and Marian developing a relationship would meet opposition, but if these two set their mind to something, they are unafraid to fight for it. As The Gilded Age explores the unforgiving and prejudiced rules high society follows so religiously, they need to be challenged. Already, Marian tried to do so with Raikes, and the Russells' entrance breaks the mold as well. With the discussion of Mrs. Chamberlain (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and Marian's friendship with the outcast, the show is constantly questioning the rules. A relationship between Larry and Marian would be another example to add to the list.

The Gilded Age Season 2 premieres October 29 on HBO and Max.