The Big Picture The second season of HBO's The Gilded Age brings back the opulence and decadence of America's Gilded Age in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Taissa Farmiga, and more return for Season 2.

The Gilded Age Season 2 will return to HBO on October 29.

The second season of HBO’s The Gilded Age is set to bring back the glitz, glamor, and New York City's rigid social scene with a bang as the power dynamic between the people with new money and established families shifts in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The series created and written by Julian Fellowes shared a first look teaser for Season 2 and an October release date. HBO also launched some new images with Vanity Fair and fans can’t wait for the highly anticipated second season. The opulence and decadence of America’s Gilded Age are unmissable in the new images as we get a glimpse of our favorite characters like Marina (Louisa Jacobson), Oscar van Rhijn (Blake Ritson) as well as Ada (Cynthia Nixon) and Agnes (Christine Baranski) and more. Overall the images tease thrilling twists and turns, emotional plot points, and endless chemistry between the fan-favorite characters. See the new images below.

What to Expect From 'The Gilded Age' Season 2?

The accompanying trailer for the series hints at the brewing clash between the old rich families and the ones with new money. The upcoming season will be set around the story of dueling opera houses — the Academy of Music and the Metropolitan Opera — as the wealthy socialites will have a clear choice between taking the old money route, or the new money route. “They have moral choices,” says executive producer Michael Engler, who also directs many episodes. Further teasing:

“As you watch them make [those choices], that’s how you determine their moral character and value. It’s not. We love the rich and we love watching them, so we don’t really care how they act. You see what it takes and what it costs people to behave a certain way.”

The Gilded Age Season 2 brings back Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Jacobson as Marian Brook, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russel, Ritson as Oscar, Simon Jones as Mr. Bannister, Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church, Nixon as Ada Brook. Further rounding off the cast are Christine Baranski as Agnes, Kelli O'Hara as Aurora, Donna Murphy as Caroline, Debra Monk as Mrs. Armstrong, Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer, and many more.

The second season of The Gilded Age returns on October 29. You can check out the new trailer below: