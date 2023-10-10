The Big Picture The Gilded Age Season 2 explores power dynamics and rivalries among New York's elite families in the late 1800s.

The series focuses on Bertha Russell's rise in high society as she takes on established families and navigates the opera scene.

Season 2 introduces new characters while continuing the journeys of favorite characters, premiering on October 29 on HBO.

The time has come for Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) to claim her place among New York's high society. There's a social war brewing in the Upper East Side of Manhattan and The Gilded Age Season 2 will explore all the power dynamics at play and relationships in the crossfire as she takes on the established families at the top of the food chain. A new trailer teases how the power plays and rivalries heat up between the old and new money families while everyone scrambles to secure their position in this world of opulence.

Created by Downton Abbey mastermind Julian Fellowes, The Gilded Age trades the Yorkshire countryside for the high life of late 1800s New York where the old money scions feud with the rising new money elites in one of the most economically tumultuous eras in American history. The series has thus far followed Marian (Louisa Jacobson) as she moves in with her established aunts and becomes embroiled in the social politics of the elite including Bertha and her husband George Russell (Morgan Spector). Season 2 continues Marian's journey as she finds her way after her Season 1 heartbreak while her friend Peggy (Denée Benton) navigates the Black elite in Brooklyn while searching for her lost son. New relationships and opportunities abound for everyone's favorite characters as the eight episodes dig deeper into high society's inner workings.

At the center of the period drama's new season is that aforementioned high society battle taking place with dueling opera houses — the established Academy of Music and the rising Metropolitan Opera. It's in this opera setting that Bertha sees an opportunity to gain an edge, saying that it's "where society puts itself on display, where the elite meet each other and their children court each other and where the wheels of society turn." She's ready to take a leading role in society as her husband faces his own troubles with a swelling union at his steel plant threatening his financial empire.

Who Returns for 'The Gilded Age' Season 2?

Image via HBO

All of The Gilded Age's regulars will be back for Season 2, including Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, and Kristine Nielsen among others. A whole host of new additions to the New York high society are also in order headlined by Tony Award winner and Gossip Girl alum Laura Benanti and Dead Poets Society star Robert Sean Leonard. Christopher Denham, Dakin Matthews, Matilda Lawler, Ben Lamb, David Furr, and Nicole Brydon Bloom are also coming aboard.

The Gilded Age Season 2 brings the glitz and glamor back to HBO on October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the trailer below.