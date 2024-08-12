The Big Picture Cast of The Gilded Age expands more with well-known actors like Leslie Uggams and Bill Camp.

New characters like Frances Ellen Watkins Harper and Madame Dashkova bring fresh storylines.

Season 3 of The Gilded Age will dip a little into the supernatural storylines with Madame Dashkova, a medium who claims she can speak to the dead.

The cast of The Gilded Age just keeps getting bigger and bigger. Back in June, HBO announced that four actors were joining Season 3 of the period series and now eight more names have joined the show, according to Variety. One of the biggest is Deadpool & Wolverine fan-favorite Leslie Uggams, who will play a member of the Black elite community in Newport. HBO is yet to announce a release window for the series.

HBO revealed that Uggams' character will be named Mrs. Ernestine Brown and she'll be a friend of Elizabeth Kirkland (Phylicia Rashad). Aside from Uggams, the other names announced by HBO are Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent), Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie, New Girl), LisaGay Hamilton (The Dropout), Paul Alexander Nolan (Madam Secretary), Hattie Morahan (Beauty and the Beast), Andrea Martin (Evil) and Jessica Frances Dukes (Ozark).

Wever will extend the Russells' legacy as Bertha's (Carrie Coon) estranged sister. The nature of their relationship isn't clear yet, but HBO revealed that she'll come into play during a crucial time for the Russell family. Additionally, Camp will also have a close relationship with the Russell family, but not a great one. He'll be playing JP Morgan, the world-famous investment banker who will have issues with the way that George (Morgan Spector) sees the future of the railroad industry.

'The Gilded Age' Nears The Suffragette Age in Season 3

Image via HBO

Hamilton will be a hefty addition to the series, with her character Frances Ellen Watkins Harper inspiring Peggy (Denée Benton) to become more involved with Black women's rights to vote and being vocal about it. The Black members of the elite will also get another addition with Dukes' Athena Trumbo, the first cousin of Dorothy (Audra McDonald) who is extremely supportive of Peggy's writing career.

Season 3 of The Gilded Age will dip a little into supernatural storylines with Martin playing Madame Dashkova, a medium that shakes up high society by stating that she's able to communicate with the dead. Last but not least, Morahan will be Lady Sarah Vere — the sister of the Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb), who is not a fan of the Russells. Nolan will be Alfred Merrick, a New York businessman who screams old money and will be invited by the Russells to a dinner at which the family intends to wow him into a business deal.

With a hefty cast and the table set, it looks like The Gilded Age is gearing up to put a heck of a season out — we just have to wait until HBO decides to reveal when we'll finally be able to check it out. In the meantime, you can stream the first two seasons on Max.

Watch on Max