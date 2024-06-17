The Big Picture The Gilded Age Season 3 has added new cast members, including Phylicia Rashad and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Season 3 will introduce the Kirkland family, which challenges the elite's views and social expectations.

Changes in New York high society provoke clashes between old and new money, revealing that change comes with a cost.

As the production on Season 3 of HBO's The Gilded Age continues to move forward, the network has revealed four new cast members who are set to join the upcoming season of the historical series. The announcement comes on the heels of the Tony Awards this week, which is ironic considering this new cast of characters includes Tony nominees and winners, including Tony and Emmy nominee Phylicia Rashad, who is known internationally for her role as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

Rashad recently appeared in Beekeper and the Creed trilogy. In The Gilded Age, she will play Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland, who is described as a woman from a prominent family in Newport with ties dating back to the American Revolution, she has high standards (and an occasionally sharp tongue). She is unwilling to compromise the standards and expectations of her elite and exclusive social group, particularly when it comes to her son. Her son, Dr. Kirkland, will be played by Jordan Donica, who recently starred in the Charmed reboot series. Dr. Kirland is described as a kind, handsome, doctor from the prominent Kirkland family. He isn’t as narrow minded as the older members of his elite social circle. He was inspired to help others by becoming a doctor after visiting Arthur Scott’s (John Douglas Thompson) pharmacy. Rounding out the Kirkland family is Brian Stokes Mitchell as Frederick Kirkland. Mitchell was recently in high profile titles such as the Netflix musical tick, tick... BOOM!, the political drama Shirley and the CBS procedural East New York. The Kirkland patriarch is the pastor of a prominent Black church and a leader in the Newport community.

More Tony Nominees Announced For 'The Gilded Age' Season 3

Last but not certainly not least, Victoria Clark is joining the series as Joan Carlton, a new addition to the old money of The Gilded Age. Carlton is described as a kind, genial woman from the old money side of New York high society. Sincere and supportive of her son, she is surprised to find herself in a complicated and insulting situation. Clark is no stranger to the world of television, as she has starred in series like Pose, The Blacklist and The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair. Clark and Mitchell join The Gilded Age as guest stars, while Rashad and Donica join in recurring roles, which may just hint at their connections to the larger plots playing out in Season 3.

The Gilded Age stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, and Kristine Nielsen, among others. Season 2 also introduced a significant number of new characters to New York's high society, led by Tony Award winner and Gossip Girl alum Laura Benanti and Dead Poets Society star Robert Sean Leonard, as well as Christopher Denham, Dakin Matthews, Matilda Lawler, Ben Lamb, David Furr, and Nicole Brydon Bloom. It's unclear if these newcomers will reprise their roles in Season 3 as well, but at least we know for certain that The White Lotus won't keep Bertha from causing trouble.

HBO has yet to announce any further details about The Gilded Age's third season. Stay tuned for more details as production gets underway on the beloved series.

