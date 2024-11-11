This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Nothing can stop HBO’s fresh slate from coming to a screen near you over the next few months. Today, the network dropped a brand-new sizzle reel, teasing a handful of titles that will hit streaming before the end of the year and into 2025. While many of us have our eyes set on the arrival of Dune: Prophecy, which will tell the story about the founding of the Bene Gesserit, the jam-packed teaser was overflowing with content that will carry audiences well into the next year. In the mix, viewers caught glimpses of titles including Season 4 of The Righteous Gemstones and Season 3 of the critically acclaimed dark comedy anthology series, The White Lotus. But for many, the most exciting bit will be a very short few seconds that focus on the highly-anticipated and much-talked-about Season 3 of The Gilded Age.

If you thought that opening remark at the top was solely pointing to HBO’s latest sizzle reel, think again. In our short but sweet peek of the Emmy Award-nominated period drama, Morgan Spector’s (The Plot Against America) George Russell can be heard uttering the words, “I know when you’ve set your mind on a thing, no one can stop you,” presumably to his on-screen wife, Carrie Coon’s (The Leftovers) Bertha Russell, whom we catch a glimpse of as his sentence falls off. Prior to George’s words, the title card for The Gilded Age rolls across the screen and audiences are welcomed into a gorgeous and high-brow dining room, while another quick shot is dedicated to the evolving romance between Louisa Jacobson’s Marian Brook and Thomas Cocquerel’s Tom Raikes.

In addition to the familiar faces of Coon, Spector, Jacobson, and Cocquerel, icons Christine Maranski (The Good Fight) and Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) will also be returning for the third season. In addition to those we know and love, the upcoming set of episodes will introduce plenty of new characters played by the likes of Leslie Uggams (the Deadpool franchise), Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie), Bill Camp (Salem’s Lot), Hattie Morahan (Beauty and the Beast), Jessica Frances Dukes (Ozark), Paul Alexander Nolan (Madam Secretary), LisaGay Hamilton (The Practice), and Andrea Martin (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

Why Do the Vibes of ‘The Gilded Age’ Feel So Familiar?

So, a period drama centered on the upper class feels a little familiar to you? Solid character building, well-penned storylines, and eye-catchingly beautiful costuming is striking a chord but you just can’t place it? It’s likely because The Gilded Age is the latest production to come from Julian Fellowes, the creator, writer, and executive producer of the smash-hit award-winning series, Downton Abbey, and the scribe of 2001’s feature, Gosford Park, for which he won an Academy Award. Yes, like some of the characters in his new favorite, everything Fellowes touches seems to turn to gold and, with the hype surrounding Season 3 of The Gilded Age, it already looks like he’s done it again.

Check out the sizzle reel above