“The dragons were just the beginning,” reads the caption to Max’s surprise sizzle reel for its upcoming lineup of content. Perhaps paranoid that there will be a string of cancellations following tonight’s Season 2 finale of The House of the Dragon, the streamer has released a close-up look at the multitude of productions yet to come. One of those titles folded neatly in alongside its siblings like Welcome to Derry and The White Lotus was a first look at the eagerly awaited third season of The Gilded Age.

Featuring the very familiar faces of George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), the short but sweet teaser gives us our first look at the romance, thirst for wealth, and intricate costumes that await audiences when the show eventually returns to Max. Not a lot is revealed beyond the tender moment between George and Bertha as well as a very speedy shot of Thomas Cocquerel’s Tom Raikes and Louisa Jacobson’s Marian Brook, but it’s enough to hold us over for now. And we aren’t complaining that this is an extra speedy first look as the show just announced that cameras had commenced filming for the upcoming season back in July.

As of right now, no direct details pertaining to what audiences can expect from the next set of episodes have been revealed. However, we know many of the cast members set to take the stage in the period drama. Along with Coon, Spector, Cocquerel, and Jacobson, audiences can expect to see the likes of Broadway legend Donna Murphy (Inventing Anna), Denée Benton (UnREAL), Taissa Farmiga (The Nun franchise) and Harry Richardson (Dunkirk). The series hails from Academy Award-winner, Julian Fellowes, who previously delivered to audiences their other favorite period piece, Downton Abbey.

Carrie Coon’s Busy Year at HBO

Not only will audiences see Coon reprise her leading role as Bertha Russell when The Gilded Age someday returns for a third season, but The Leftovers actress has also been busy working on another drama for the streamer. Along with the likes of Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, and Parker Posey, Coon will be one of the fresh faces checking into the titular resort in Season 3 of The White Lotus. While we don’t know who her character will be just yet, the actress recently teased some information about the return of Mike White’s award-winning series. She said:

“[White] had a season about money; he had a season about sex. And this is his season about death. So here we are in this Buddhist country. It bumps up against some things in my own life right now that are really interesting to think about, and so I’m feeling incredibly gratified. And my family is incredibly stressed.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Gilded Age are now streaming on Max and you can watch the new footage above. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Season 3 as it becomes available.

