Fan-favorite historical drama, The Gilded Age, is expected to return later this year, as confirmed by HBO in August 2024; however, a date is still yet to be set. Nevertheless, reports reveal that filming of the upcoming Season 3, which started last July, has ended, and fans may already be familiar with the characters set to appear — both old and new. With everything almost set for the new chapter, an HBO executive has revealed what’s ahead as the characters enter a new era, preparing viewers for a shocker, particularly for the show’s couples.

Speaking with Deadline about the HBO 2025 drama slate, EVP Francesca Orsi, longtime HBO programming executive, teased that The Gilded Age Season 3 will majorly focus on divorce. She also mentioned arranged marriages as well, but without naming the characters involved. In her words:

“I think, broadly, it’s an interesting way in which we’ve explored that era of how divorce came to the forefront in United States relationships. I think that there’s a conversation to be had about arranged marriages, and if it doesn’t necessarily work, what divorce looks like in that time, and what that bodes for society. And then, whether you’re accepted in society or not, based on a divorce.”

The Gilded Age last aired on December 17, 2023, with the “In Terms of Winning and Losing” episode, which is described as such: “The staff question their future at Rhijn's house, just as Peggy questions her future at The New York Globe; Marian confesses her true feelings to Dashiell; the opera war reaches its climax.” Also, in Season 2, George and Bertha Russell got through a secret scandal and ended the installment not so pleasantly after Bertha promised their daughter’s hand in marriage to the Duke of Buckingham without George or Gladys’ consent or consideration.

Who Will Star in ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3?

Image via HBO

Back in August 2024, more than a few names were cast to join the third season of The Gilded Age, and they were Bill Camp, Merritt Wever, Leslie Uggams, LisaGay Hamilton, Jessica Frances Dukes, Andrea Martin, Hattie Morahan, and Paul Alexander Nolan with a few more additions made in November. This included Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Michael Cumpsty, John Ellison Conlee, Bobby Steggert, and Hannah Shealy. Further details about what to expect from Season 3 have yet to be unveiled, but fans can expect some returning stars from Season 2, including Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon, Taissa Farmiga, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Simon Jones, Debra Monk, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Ben Lamb, Donna Murphy, and Ashlie Atkinson.

Expect new episodes of The Gilded Age this year, and stay tuned to Collider for future news about the upcoming Season 3.