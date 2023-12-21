The Big Picture HBO's The Gilded Age has been officially renewed for a third season.

Viewership of the series consistently increased, reaching its peak during the finale of the second season.

The series boasts an all-star cast, and was created by Julian Fellowes, who also created Downton Abbey.

HBO has officially announced the renewal of its original drama series, The Gilded Age, for a third season. The series, from the creative mind of Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) has become a standout show on HBO, celebrated for its stellar ensemble cast, exquisite and elaborate costume design, and Emmy-winning production design. The second season just concluded its run on HBO, and is available to watch in its entirety. The series grew and grew in popularity with remarkable consistency throughout its run, with viewership peaking for the second season finale.

The second season of The Gilded Age is set against the backdrop of the American Gilded Age, a time of significant economic upheaval and societal shifts. The season opens in 1883 with Bertha Russell's (Carrie Coon) struggle for social recognition. Viewers follow her attempts to navigate and ultimately lead high society, paralleled by her husband George Russell's (Morgan Spector) industrial challenges. Simultaneously, the show explores Marian’s (Louisa Jacobson) journey in the Brook House and the evolving dynamics within the Scott family in Brooklyn.

The second season was met with critical acclaim, grabbing a 93% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the review aggregator stating that the series is "more topical than before while also owning its frivolous appeal with unapologetic splendour, Julian Fellowes' operatic soap enters its own halcyon age." Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said: “We’re so proud of what Julian Fellowes and The Gilded Age family have achieved. From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many, week after week. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season.”

Who Is in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2?

All of The Gilded Age's regulars returned for Season 2, including Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, and Kristine Nielsen, among others. The season also introduced a significant number of new characters to New York's high society, led by Tony Award winner and Gossip Girl alum Laura Benanti and Dead Poets Society star Robert Sean Leonard. Christopher Denham, Dakin Matthews, Matilda Lawler, Ben Lamb, David Furr, and Nicole Brydon Bloom joined the cast as well.

With its renewal for a third season, The Gilded Age promises to continue its exploration of this fascinating era of social climbing in American history, weaving together stories of ambition, conflict, glamour and greed. Collider will have updates on the third season of The Gilded Age when they become available. The first two seasons of The Gilded Age are streaming on Max in the U.S.

