The Gilded Age takes viewers back to 1880s New York City, exploring the upper-class society scandals and rivalries as the newly rich clash with the long-established families. With Season 2 of the historical drama complete, the plot is wrapped up for now, but there is more to the story that fans would like to see. Without any word on a Season 3 renewal, the Season 2 finale left no immediate cliffhangers. Yet the series hints at what is next for the characters, establishing what Season 3 will look like if the show returns. In the ever-shifting society, the old guard fights for consistency, but they are losing the battle to the ambitious Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), who has yet to cause enough change to satisfy her. Season 2's end with Bertha's victory in the opera war signals that the family is one step closer to achieving her goal, if only by bringing the old families further down. Yet that doesn't make her an accepted member of society, so the promise of the show remains unresolved.

Season 2 reaches a satisfying conclusion but simultaneously establishes plenty of ongoing stories that it could explore. The Russells remain unsettled between Bertha's plans for Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) and the growing number of enemies George (Morgan Spector) makes in his business dealings. Ada's (Cynthia Nixon) new wealth changes her dynamic with Agnes (Christine Baranski), for whom any change is hard, much less one where she loses power. Meanwhile, Peggy (Denée Benton) and Jack Treacher (Ben Ahlers) are headed toward a new beginning. Yet the most anticipated plotline is Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry's (Harry Richardson) budding romance, which is sure to meet opposition from their families. All this, paired with The Gilded Age's habit of incorporating history from the influential era, gives another installment lots of potential. With so many interesting plots set up for Season 3, and the show now having been renewed, here are some storylines we want to see continue.

What Do the Russells Have Left to Conquer in 'the Glided Age'?

With so many characters, The Gilded Age has many possibilities. The end of Season 2 brought in a new lady's maid to the Russell House, and with George's valet, Mr. Watson (Michael Cerveris) leaving, the changes in staff open up many more stories. With Mrs. Bruce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Mr. Borden (Douglas Sills) starting a relationship, there is plenty going on within the house, even without the Russell family themselves. Yet the family is not short on stories. Bertha's rivalry with her former lady's maid, Mrs. Winterton (Kelley Curran), was centered on the opera war as they competed for the Met's central box. But with an unexpected and decisive win for Bertha, there is sure to be more conflict between the two down the line. And Mrs. Winterton is not Bertha's only opponent. Her sometimes-friend, Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy), is unlikely to forget about Bertha rejecting her peace offering soon. Bertha's support of the Met began when she was denied a box at the Academy of Music. When things were not going her way, Mrs. Astor offered Bertha a box as she wanted, but Bertha didn't surrender. After her loss, Mrs. Astor will not feel kindly towards Bertha, more likely than not leading to future conflicts. Though the show did not indicate what that would be, the character dynamics are precarious, setting up potential for a third season.

One plot point hinted at since Season 1 is Bertha's plan for Gladys' marriage. She intends to use her daughter to pull them into society, not hosting a ball for the young woman until she could be sure that the most respected members of society would attend. This continued throughout Season 2 as Bertha kept a tight reign on Gladys' social life. However, Gladys nearly thwarted these plans by considering a proposal from Oscar van Rhijn (Black Ritson) as it would free her from Bertha. George interfered, promising to help Gladys oppose her mother, but only for a man she loves. Yet Bertha does not seem to have considered her daughter's feelings as she pairs her off with the Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb), whom Gladys dislikes. Bertha made an undisclosed and costly deal with the Duck to get him to attend the Met's opening night with them, which is implied to be Gladys' hand in marriage. Season 2 showed George form suspicions about the agreement his wife struck, proving he has yet to hear. If the show explores this further, it will create conflict between George and Bertha. The divided Russell family can cause no end of drama, especially if the efficient husband and determined wife are chasing opposite goals. Bertha has not only made enemies within society, she quite possibly has turned her usually supportive husband into her opponent.

But Bertha isn't the only one to create conflict. Season 2 saw George's company facing a strike. While his fellow businessmen wanted to wait out the workers, George ended the violence, negotiating with the strikers and making concessions that others in his position deemed unacceptable. Though George's actions won him praise and ended the strike, the union leader, Henderson (Darren Goldstein), acknowledges that it didn't fix everything. As a shrewd businessman, George saw a way out with the intention of briefly agreeing while settling terms that create arguments in the union, allowing him to regain control later. But while George focuses on the long-term victory, others see only his broken promise not to engage with the union. As such, this agreement enraged his fellow businessmen, who later threatened George. Without allies in the business world, George is sure to face the fallout of his actions, giving a direction for his plot in Season 3.

How Will the Van Rhijn Household Change in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3?

But the Russells are not the only family facing changes. After the van Rhijns nearly lost everything to the con artist who tricked Oscar, salvation came in the form of a surprise fortune Ada inherited from her recently deceased husband, Luke Forte (Robert Sean Leonard). Though this allows the family to keep their house and standard of living, it establishes one major change: Ada will be the head of the family. Agnes has long governed the household with an iron fist, forcing others to live by her rigid standard, while Ada is far less uptight. This will lead the staff to heed Ada's instructions as their employer rather than Agnes. Agnes isn't prepared for this change as she relishes her control, so the transition of power is sure to cause issues between the sisters. It will also impact her relationship with her son, whom Agnes blames for the mess, ruthlessly judging him when he admitted what he had done.

Other changes are going on in the house as well as Agnes' secretary, Peggy, quits her job in journalism due to her feelings for her editor. What is next for Peggy is uncertain, but she mentions returning to her novel, so her journey isn't complete as she returns to the beginning. She also may see a more friendly Armstrong (Debra Monk), who has used her position as Agnes' lady's maid to voice her racism against Peggy in the past. Yet, when the staff expected to lose their jobs, Peggy told Agnes about the discussions downstairs and that Armstrong, in particular, feared she was too old to find alternative employment, leading Agnes to ask Armstrong to come along. Hearing that the opportunity is because of what Peggy said to Agnes, Armstrong hesitates, hinting that she has a chance at redemption.

But more notably, things are changing for the van Rhijns' footman, Jack Treacher, whose improved alarm clock received a patent in the Season 2 finale. His hard work and drive to better himself pays off when Larry Russell offers to help him sell his invention, proposing they go into business together. This not only gives Jack the chance to make his own fortune, but it allows Larry to move out of his father's shadow by going into business himself. Though it's not the dream of architecture he previously expressed, Larry's new endeavor could allow him to make a name for himself.

What Drama Will 'The Gilded Age's Newest Couple Face?

Of course, business and social climbing is only part of the show. Another significant section relies on romance, and the Season 2 finale delivered a kiss between Larry Russell and Marian Brook. This relationship has been a long time coming, as there have been sparks since their first meeting, but the two friends have finally gotten the timing right. However, it is not without complications. For one thing, after Marian's recent broken engagement, Agnes warned her that there are two strikes against her (the first being a near elopement in Season 1). Society may judge her harshly, suggesting Marian needs to proceed with caution. Worse, Agnes will certainly not approve of Larry Russell, who has no connection to the old money families. Marian has no issues defying her aunt, yet it will cause conflict. The Russell's reaction is far harder to predict. Marian has always been kind to the Russells, and she is from one of the old and respected families, which could help Bertha, yet she is not at the center of society. But is that good enough for Bertha? The development of their relationship and the families' reactions would be an important part of Season 3, showing how much is left for The Gilded Age to explore.

Season 2 provides a satisfying enough conclusion, but with so many stories yet to tell, it is hardly an ending. George's outstanding business issues, Bertha's various enemies, the development of Larry and Marian's relationship, and Agnes and Ada's new dynamic provide plenty of stories to fill another season of the low-stakes drama that the show does so well. The Gilded Age set up many stories for Season 3. With the many stories already set into motion and the turbulent history of the time, The Gilded Age Season 3 could be the most eventful yet.

