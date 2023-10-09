Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of The Gilded Age, the highly successful HBO period drama full of twists and turns and an impressive star cast. Created by Downtown Abbey vet Julian Fellowes, the series takes us back to the 1800s, as a conflict brews between the old and new money. The series chronicles the tussle between the two in changing socio-economic times and how some people will go to lengths to get acceptance and status in this society.

As fans gear up for the second season, TV Insider has unveiled new images showing a garden party sequence in the upcoming series. One image sees Ada Brook and Agnes walking together, and another sees the Russells – Bertha and George walking with their daughter, Gladys. Nicole Brydon Bloom makes her first appearance in an image with Blake Ritson’s Oscar van Rhijn.

The upcoming season will see Bertha’s continued efforts to rise in society as a new conflict brews. This time around the rich have to make a clear choice between two dueling opera houses — the Academy of Music and the Metropolitan Opera, that determines society's allegiance between generational wealth and new money. However, the series delivers more than just scheming and plotting as this season will also nurture some romantic plots. Fans should gear up for an insight into what it takes and costs those who intend to mark as society's elite as they make life-changing decisions.

What Is Starring in ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2?

The Gilded Age brings back Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as her husband George, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, Blake Ritson as Oscar, Simon Jones as Mr. Bannister, Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church. Further rounding off the cast are Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook, Christine Baranski as Agnes, Kelli O'Hara as Aurora, Donna Murphy as Caroline, Debra Monk as Mrs. Armstrong, Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer, and more.

The Gilded Age returns on October 29. You can check out the new images below: