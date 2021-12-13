From Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey, HBO has released a new trailer for the hotly anticipated The Gilded Age. A tale of New York City's shifting class landscape in the late-1800s, the series depicts the emergence of new money entrepreneurs who rub shoulders with the doggedly traditional upper classes.

There's a healthy dose of Succession in here, going by the trailer's tastily ruthless rejoinders. "I may be a bastard," says Morgan Spector's George Russell, a classic 'robber baron' representing the city's tidal wave of new money: "But you are a fool. And of the two, I think I know which I prefer." The costumes look immeasurably chic, too, from the haute couture gowns to the gentlemens' tastefully cut suits; this will no doubt be a sartorial feast for the senses, even if the show itself is more bluntly savage. And check out those gorgeous post-industrial New York sets - make no mistake, HBO has spared no expense.

When we interviewed Cynthia Nixon way-back-when in October 2020, she waxed eloquent all about why she was drawn to her character, an "old maid and spinster":

"Our newly orphaned niece who comes to live with us, says of us, “One of them is clever but not very kind, and one of them is kind but not very clever.” So, I am the "kind but not very clever" one. Again, it’s the kind of thing that I don’t usually get to play. The character is incredibly feminine in her spinsterhood and all about her heart, and not about power and not about being able to stand up in traditional ways but having to, in a very feminine way, backchannel her needs and her desires."

Written by showrunner Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, and directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, the nine-episode drama series stars an ensemble cast of Carrie Coon, Spector, Denée Benton, Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Nixon and Baranski.

The Gilded Age debuts on January 24 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the trailer for The Gilded Age below.

Here is the synopsis for The Gilded Age:

"The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?"

