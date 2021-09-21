HBO Max has platform revealed a first look into its new psychological thriller, The Girl Before, a four-part limited series that follows a woman who gets a great deal on a luxury home, but soon discovers that low-cost real estate comes at a bigger price. The Girl Before stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer, and Ben Hardy.

Based on the worldwide best-selling novel by JP Delaney, The Girl Before brings to the screen a story that has sold over a million copies since its release in 2016. The limited series is written by the author himself, who teamed up with screenwriter Marissa Lestrade (Deep State, Casualty) to adapt his own story.

The Girl Before is directed by Emmy-nominated Lisa Brühlmann, who has directed episodes of other psychological thriller series such as Killing Eve and Servant. The Girl Before will stream in the U.S. on HBO Max and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, with WarnerMedia also controlling rights for additional select territories around the world. HBO Max has yet to announce a release date. Check out the first-look images at The Girl Before below.

THE GIRL BEFORE tells the story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo). There’s just one catch: the occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules. Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor, Emma (Jessica Plummer), she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before…

