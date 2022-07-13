The upcoming Spanish horror-mystery series The Girl in the Mirror (simply titled Alma in the original Spanish) has gotten a brand-new eerie trailer that teases what might be the Spanish Netflix hit series of this Summer.

Alma is one of the few survivors of an accident that causes the death of most of her 18 classmates. At the start of the trailer, we see a snippet of the bus ride in the deserted mountains, made all the eerier by the thick fog as well as the haunting song that plays. Then, after some of the students express their concerns about the adverse weather conditions we are shown an unsettling few seconds of the violent accident, which makes everything and everyone inside the bus turn to chaos.

When Alma awakes after the accident, she has amnesia. The trailer shows us the survivor waking up in hospital with her bandaged injuries. We briefly see her asking her parents for more information about what transpired the day of the accident. However, her suspicions start growing and she feels like people around her are not being forthright. Alma then works to uncover the circumstances that led to that fateful accident before it becomes too late and her identity becomes lost for good.

Created, directed, and written by Sergio G. Sánchez, whose latest movie credit prior to the Girl in the Mirror was the 2017 English-language psychological thriller Marrowbone, the series' first season is listed as consisting of 10 episodes. Sospecha Films is behind the Netflix series production.

Alma is both the original title of the series and the name of the protagonist who is played by 26-year-old Mireia Oriol. Starring beside lead actress Oriol is Álex Villazán, Pol Monen, Maria Caballero, Javier Morgade, and Javier Morgade.

The official synopsis of the series as provided by Netflix reads:

“After surviving a bus accident in which almost all her classmates die, Alma wakes up in a hospital with no memory of the incident... or of her past. Her house is full of memories that are not hers, and both amnesia and trauma cause her to experience night terrors and visions that she cannot clarify. With the help of her parents and friends, unknown to her, she will try to uncover the mystery surrounding the accident while struggling to recover her life and her identity.

The Girl in the Mirror becomes available for streaming on Netflix on August 19.