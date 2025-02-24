Article contains graphic details of abuse that may be triggering for some readers. Discretion is advised.

For those that are interested in true-crime stories, Netflix is a veritable cornucopia of documentaries in the genre. If you’re looking for a must-see, though, where do you start among the dozens of entries on the streamer? For every acclaimed documentary, like Worst Ex Ever, there's a dud, like Worst Roommate Ever. One that easily falls into the former is Girl in the Picture, a 2022 entry by acclaimed director Skye Borgman, who helmed the well-received, chilling 2017 documentary Abducted in Plain Sight. It features the tragic story of Tonya Hughes, a young woman who died in 1990, the victim of a hit-and-run, and how her death opened up an investigation into a horrifying, deeply disturbing history that would take decades to uncover.

A Simple Hit-And-Run Is Anything but in ‘Girl in the Picture'

The documentary begins with the aforementioned hit-and-run case, where 23-year-old Tonya was found on the side of a service road off of Oklahoma City's I-35 in April 1990, and also serves as the entry point in real life into the twisted history of Tonya, her 41-year-old husband Clarence Hughes, and their 2-year-old son, Michael. Clarence hadn't been worried about her, given her irregular schedule as a stripper, and promptly added a sign saying "No Visitors" to the room door. That in itself was odd, but when doctors caring for Tonya noted the presence of pre-existing injuries in addition to the expected cuts and bruising that would have come from such an event, Clarence found himself under suspicion. After Tonya's death a few days later, Clarence, per E! News, placed Michael in foster care and fled, turning suspicion into something more. How much more would slowly be uncovered after some of Tonya's friends called up her family to pay their respects, only to learn from her mother that her Tonya had died 20 years ago as an 18-month-old. Tonya wasn't Tonya, nor was she 23, but 20, and Clarence, most decidedly, was not Clarence.

Clarence was actually ex-convict turned fugitive Franklin Delano Floyd, who was arrested in June 1990 for violating his parole. Two years later, Franklin, released in 1993, would resurface when the foster family who had taken in Michael began adoption proceedings. He fought for custody before storming into Michael's elementary school on September 12, 1994, taking Michael at gunpoint and fleeing in the principal's truck. FBI Special Agent Joe Fitzpatrick, who is interviewed in the documentary, was brought in to lead the kidnapping investigation and realized that Franklin was a suspect in Tonya's death. Pictures of Tonya, Michael, and Franklin were released publicly. Only people didn't know them as Tonya, Franklin, or Clarence, but as Sharon Marshall and her father, Warren.

The Investigation Finds Twists and Turns Dating Back Years in ‘Girl in the Picture'