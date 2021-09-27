Peacock has just released the first trailer for its upcoming supernatural drama, The Girl in the Woods. Arriving just in time for Halloween, the series is produced by Jack Davis and Eli Roth's horror production company, Crypt TV.

The trailer introduces Carrie, played by Insidious: Chapter 3 star Stefanie Scott, a teen on the run from a mysterious colony she claims protects reality from the "awful things" that lie beyond a secret door in the woods. She meets Nolan, played by Freaky's Misha Osherovich, and Tasha, played by I Am Not Okay with This co-star Sofia Bryant. The three form an unlikely monster-fighting trio, coming up against all kinds of creepy, crawly creatures. Giving off heavy Buffy: The Vampire Slayer vibes, the trailer promises a charming mix of teen antics and genuine horror thrills.

The series adapts two shorts Crypt TV created around that mysterious door in the woods and a deadly creature known as The Brute that lived behind it. The films follow the unintentional release of The Brute, its capture, and attempts to kill it. Those shorts served as a proving ground for the concept, inspiring head writer and co-executive producer Jane Casey Modderno's adaptation. Those scripts in turn attracted the attention of Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter, who co-executive produced the series and directed the first four episodes. "As a huge fan of horror and all things coming of age, this is one of the most exciting pilot scripts I’ve gotten my hands on," Ritter explained back in April. "I fell in love with the characters, the writing, the setting, and the themes the second I read it."

The final four episodes were helmed by Come Play director Jacob Chase, who also produced. Davis and Darren Brandl executive produced for Crypt TV, with original short writer/director Joey Greene also co-producing. Jeremy Elliott and Jasmine Johnson co-executive produced, with Cameron Fuller co-producing. The cast includes Will Yun Lee, Kylie Liya Page, Reed Diamond, and Leonard Roberts.

All eight episodes of The Girl in the Woods arrive on Peacock on October 21. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for The Girl in the Woods:

Set in the Pacific Northwest, The Girl In The Woods follows Carrie’s escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods.

