The Big Picture The disappearance of Jonelle Matthews gripped a small Colorado town in 1984, leading to a heartbreaking case that shook the community.

The case took an unexpected turn decades later when police apprehended the killer, an ex-gubernatorial candidate named Steve Pankey.

The Girl on the Milk Carton not only highlights the tragic loss of a young life but also showcases the bravery of Pankey's ex-wife in coming forward.

A dreamy and picturesque dusting of snow quickly turns into a nightmare in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of Oxygen’s upcoming special, The Girl on the Milk Carton. It’s a quiet night in a small Colorado town in 1984 and a team of police officers are doing everything they can to find clues where none are evident. The first nudge that law enforcement feels is in the right direction is the belief that their missing person is just that — missing and not a runaway. Unfortunately, the inside of the home is as calm as can be, with no signs of forced entry on either side of the doors or windows. While the lack of these puzzle pieces hampered the investigation early on, it also led them to believe that whoever absconded with the teenage girl must’ve known her family’s schedule and may have even been a familiar face.

Earlier this month, we paired up with the network to drop the exclusive first-look trailer for the two-part series that will arrive on August 25. A heartbreaking case, the story follows the mysterious vanishing of Jonelle Matthews, who at only 12 years old was kidnapped from her family’s home. The crime took place during the beginnings of the milk carton initiative — a plan that saw the faces of missing children printed on the backs of milk cartons. While Matthews’ case wouldn’t have a happy ending, her story brought the community together and would even be addressed by the President at that time, Ronald Reagan.

While the story of Matthews' abduction doesn’t have a happy ending, decades later, police would get back on the cold case and eventually nab the killer. Although he had been on their suspect list from the early days of Matthews’ disappearance, an ex-gubernatorial candidate named Steve Pankey was eventually brought to justice largely thanks to his ex-wife, who had always been suspicious of her partner’s possible involvement in the case. The docuseries not only centers on the woman’s bravery in stepping forward but will also shine a light on the young life lost.

Check out the exclusive sneak peek of The Girl on the Milk Carton above and tune into Oxygen on August 25 for the two-part series.

