The disappearance of Jonelle Matthews sparked a call to action that led all the way to the White House.

Dive into the shocking true-crime series to uncover the heartbreaking truth on August 25.

Those of us of a certain age will, firstly, remember when milk came in paper cartons and not plastic jugs, and, secondly, will also remember when the backs of them featured the picture of a missing child. If you’ve ever wondered how the initiative that served as a precursor to the creation of the Amber Alert started, Oxygen has a gripping new two-part series coming your way. Today, Collider has teamed up with the network to debut the exclusive trailer of The Girl on the Milk Carton, which will shine a light on the unbelievable true story of how one girl’s disappearance served as a call to action for a small Colorado community that would eventually make its way to the White House. Through interviews with the victim’s family, the police who worked tirelessly on the decades-long case, and the woman who would help break the case wide open, The Girl on the Milk Carton will honor the life and legacy of Jonelle Matthews.

The year is 1984 and the trailer takes audiences to the scene of the crime where a voice-over can be heard saying there was “no forced entry” or “signs of struggle,” adding that the 12-year-old girl simply “vanished” from her home. Word spread around the town of Greely, Colorado, where residents rally around Matthews’ family to help the search efforts. The pre-teen’s face would eventually be printed on the back of milk cartons as one of the first faces to join the grassroots initiative to bring missing kids home safely.

Over the next nearly four decades, law enforcement poured over the cold case, with fresh eyes hoping to spot something previously missed. There had, of course, been a list of suspects during the days immediately following the kidnapping but with no evidence, the police couldn’t hold anyone accountable. It’s then that a real-life hero stepped forward, and shared a story that would break the case wide open and lead to the capture of Matthews’ killer.

Broken down into two parts, the first episode of the network’s latest true-crime series will dive into Matthews’ backstory, the days leading up to her shocking disappearance, and the fallout of what happened next. In the second part, audiences will learn the horrifying truth that the family was forced to come to terms with decades later and discover the surprising identity of the man responsible.

Check out the exclusive trailer for The Girl on the Milk Carton above and tune in for both parts on August 25.