Quiver Distribution has released the chilling trailer and poster for The Girl Who Got Away, an upcoming horror movie about the only surviving victim of a dangerous serial killer. Once the serial killer gets away from prison, her surviving victim needs to relive the horror of being kidnapped while fighting to stay alive. The Girl Who Got Away will premiere in theaters and VOD/Digital on August 20.

The premise of a killer coming back 20 years later to finish her job is already chilling, but The Girl Who Got Away also teases a spooky mystery. When the killer Elizabeth Caulfield (Kaye Tuckerman) is once again on the loose, survivor Christina Bowden (Lexi Johnson) needs to relive her kidnapping, which apparently included a period in which she was forced to live with other four girls and her disturbed captor. Not all is what it seems, though, as Christina calls Elizabeth “mother” in the trailer, a clear indication that the survivor’s past hides some secrets.

Image via Quiver Distribution

RELATED:‌ 'The Night House' Trailer: Rebecca Hall's Sundance Horror Has Shades of Stephen King

The Girl Who Got Away stars Johnson, Tuckerman, Chukwudi Iwuji, Geoffrey Cantor, Willow McCarthy, Ned Van Zandt, and Audrey Grace Marshall. Michael Morrissey writes and directs The Girl Who Got Away while also producing the movie with John Scaccia and Heidi Scheuermann. While Morrissey has been busy working on TV, The Girl Who Got Away is his first feature since 2010’s Boy Wonder.

The Girl Who Got Away will hit theaters and VOD/Digital on August 20. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Girl Who Got Away:

Massena, New York. It’s 1998, and a decade of terror comes to a close with the capture of Elizabeth Caulfield, a serial killer who abducted and murdered the young girls she pretended were her own. All but one. Christina Bowden lives a lonely and unassuming existence until Caulfield escapes from prison. Under new investigation, the stories of Christina’s past begin to unravel. There’s good and evil in everyone, but as the lies are unearthed, Christina needs to choose a side before the darkness of her secrets swallows her whole.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ How 'The Slumber Party Massacre’s Feminist Lens Subverted the Slasher

Share Share Tweet Email

'House of Gucci': Fashion Turns Deadly in First Character Posters Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani looks as stunning as ever.

Read Next