Season 2 of the smash HBO series The Last of Us is slated for release in April of this year. Despite being just a few months away, you might be able to wait around for more Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) venturing across a post-apocalyptic clicker landscape ravaged by a fungal plague. In that case, an excellent movie currently available on Prime Video uses many of the same plot devices and will satiate your cravings until HBO officially announces the premiere date of the highly anticipated second season. 2016's The Girl With All the Gifts stars Glenn Close, Paddy Considine, and Gemma Arterton, but it is the young Sennia Nanua as Melanie who is at the center of the plot in what is an intelligent and compelling story that currently has a score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Like The Last of Us, The Girl With All the Gifts features a precocious, wise-beyond-her-years girl who holds the key to humankind's future. However, Melanie has a much different plan for civilization than Ellie.

What Is 'The Girl With All the Gifts' About?

While both The Last of Us and The Girl With All the Gifts revolve around young girls at the forefront of a journey through a barren world crawling with feral zombies, a key difference is addressed at the film's beginning. While Ellie has an immunity to the contagion that has turned the population into mindless flesh-eaters, Melanie is born with the same rabid bloodlust as the "Hungries" that have taken over society. This is why she is kept in a cell and masked. She is a star pupil in a militarized bunker where scientist Dr Caroline Caldwell (Close) is trying to find a cure for the virus before the Hungries overrun the human race.

When the campus perimeter is breached and infiltrated by the Hungries, it's a free-for-all. Only a handful of people escape with their lives, including Melanie, her favorite teacher and protector, Helen Justineau (Arterton), head of security at the base Eddie Parks (Considine), and Dr. Caldwell. Together, they are left to navigate what is left of a scary-as-hell world teeming with scavenger zombies who attack swiftly and in great numbers. Throughout it all, an intriguing game of chess is played between Dr. Caldwell, who believes Melanie holds the key to survival, and Justineau, who would rather die than let Melanie become Caldwell's lab rat, poking and prodding at her brain for answers.

Sennia Nanua is Remarkable as the Titular 'Girl With All the Gifts'

Image via Warner Bros.

At just 14 years old when The Girl With All the Gifts was filmed, the British-born actress Sennia Nanua as Melanie displays terrific range and dynamism, having to play a layered character with a different relationship with each of the older and more experienced characters. She initially exhibits a helpful and eager-to-learn relationship with her military base teacher, Ms. Justineau. Next, she undertakes a mercurial and mysterious dynamic with the cagey Dr. Caldwell, as the audience is not privy to why she and the other children are locked away and treated like animals. They both hold their cards close to their chest, not wanting to divulge their motivation in the first act. She shifts in and out of these modes seamlessly throughout the film's first half and then pivots again in the movie's finale.

By the time she and the group have hit the dangerous, zombie-infested landscape, she has to convince the soldiers that she is savvy enough to control her inherent desire for flesh so they can trust her and not kill her or be killed by her. Then, on a dime, when the group needs her to unleash her innate thirst for protection, Nanua performs a complete heel-turn and conjures a ravenous ferocity to establish herself as the alpha among a group of young Hungries that threatens the safety of the survivors. The brilliant twist at the end allows her to show childlike earnestness as she finally and cleverly lays her cards on the table, and Caldwell is helpless to stop her radical plan. Sannua handles this exchange with Close masterfully for a rewarding finale.

'The Girl With All the Gifts' Has a Different Urgency To It Than 'The Last of Us'