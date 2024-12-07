Opening in the U.S. to critical acclaim on December 6, Magnus von Horn’s The Girl with the Needle can't exactly be categorized as a horror movie. However, that doesn’t mean that the black-and-white drama about two disenfranchised women crossing paths in 1920s Denmark doesn’t have a tinge of horror to it. The story of Karoline (Vic Carmen Sonne), who takes a job assisting Dagmar (Trine Dyrholm), the owner of a clandestine adoption agency that purports to help poor, unmarried mothers find homes for their children, is a true crime drama. And, as is often the case with such tales, the reality can sometimes be just as horrifying, or even more so, than the fiction it inspires.

Expertly portrayed by Dyrholm, Dagmar is a very well-known figure in Danish history, one that many individuals in Northern Europe are most likely pretty familiar with. Her full name is Dagmar Johanne Amalie Overbye, and, between 1915 and 1920, she ran an underground operation much like the one depicted in The Girl with the Needle. Except that underneath her charitable facade, there was something much more sinister waiting to be discovered. And Karoline Aagesen, well, she was the one that helped bring it all to light.

Who Was the Real Dagmar Overbye?

Image via Nordisk Film Distribution

We have been avoiding spoilers up to this moment in favor of those that want to let themselves be surprised by von Horn’s film, but some of you may have already guessed what happened to the children that fell under Overbye’s care. During all those years in which her operation was afloat, the would-be caretaker that allegedly sold her charges to wealthier families was actually killing the babies that came into her home. Overbye was eventually charged with the murder of nine children, but she actually confessed to 16 killings, and many believe that her victims were as many as 25.

According to The Copenhagen Post, which interviewed retired police officer, lecturer, and tour guide Poul Fjeldgård back in 2016, Danish authorities believe that Overbye may have started her long career as a serial killer by murdering her own child. However, there is not enough evidence to prove it as a fact. What is known, however, is that in 1915 Overbye arrived in Copenhagen and opened her so-called illegal adoption agency. For years, she took in babies coming from poor households, born from women that were socially shunned due to having fallen pregnant out of wedlock. In an environment in which there was no such thing as reproductive rights, turning your baby in to an unknown person in the hopes that they would be taken in by more well-to-do families did not sound bad at all. And, in 1920, that is exactly what Karoline Aagesen did.

Aagensen didn’t start by going straight to Overbye. Instead, she placed an ad in a local paper looking for a home for her newborn daughter. Overbye noticed the ad and went up to Aagensen, promising that she would find the little girl a home. Aagensen paid Overbye about 200 kroner for her services. On the following day, however, Aagensen regretted her decision and knocked on Overbye’s door, asking for her baby back. The problem was that the child had already been adopted — or so Overbye claimed. When inquired as to who had adopted her, why, it was revealed that Overbye had conveniently lost the information.

What Happened to Dagmar Overbye, the Real Killer Portrayed in ‘The Girl With the Needle’?