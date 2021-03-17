The critically-acclaimed anthology drama series The Girlfriend Experience is back for a third season with a new trailer, poster and a premiere date that’ll happen a lot faster than you think! Starz’s original show focuses on a different narrative built around high-level escorts and their relation with clients, but each season has its own setting, with the third season revolving around the high-tech world.

The trailer follows Iris (The Affair's Julia Goldani Telles), a neuroscience major in London who starts working as an escort as a way to experience a different kind of connection with the men she sleeps with, a way of living much faster and more intense than what the world of academia can offer her. As Iris gets more involved with her clients, she starts to distrust her feelings and experiences, wondering what’s real or not in these relations.

The 10 episodes of the third season of The Girlfriend Experience were written by Anja Marquardt (She's Lost Control). Marquardt's role in Season 3 will keep up the trend of previous seasons of The Girlfriend Experience, which puts women behind, as well as in front of, the cameras on a drama that’s focused on unique kind of female experience. Giving creative control to a single writer is also a great way to keep the quality of previous seasons, even if original creators Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz won’t be back this time.

The Girlfriend Experience was originally based on a 2009 film of the same name directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Sasha Grey. Each of the previous seasons of the Starz adaptation of the show has focused on a single, contained story. The first season of the show followed Christine Reade (Riley Keough), an intern on a law firm who gets involved with the escort business as a way of paying up her classes. The second season had two very unique narratives, one based on the blackmailing of a high-power political figure, and the other dealing with an ex-escort moving on with her life in the Witness Protection Program after escaping an abusive relationship.

The Girlfriend Experience premiered its third season on Wednesday, March 17, as part of the official Selection of SXSW Virtual Festival. The first two episodes will be available for all goers to watch for the duration of the festival. The full season will be available starting May 2 on all Starz platforms.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 premieres on Starz on Sunday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can check the trailer for The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 right here:

Here's the official synopsis and poster for The Girlfriend Experience Season 3:

"The third installment of 'The Girlfriend Experience' is set amidst the London tech scene and focuses on Iris, a neuroscience major. As she begins to explore the transactional world of 'The Girlfriend Experience', Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa. She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether, and heads down a deep path of exploration."

