The world of television and film is a fickle industry and, just because a TV show has a cast brimming with talent, a story that audiences want to hear, and the viewership numbers to prove it, that doesn't mean that a renewal is promised. In the case of a cancelation, not only is it devastating for the fans who want to see the next chapter play out, but it’s also a blow to the cast members who did so much work to become their characters and the crew who brought the production to life. This year, the unthinkable happened to Max’s female-led series, The Girls on the Bus, when it was unceremoniously cut from the streamer’s slate after just one season.

During an interview with Perri Nemiroff for an installment of Collider Ladies Night, The Girls on the Bus star, Melissa Benoist shared her outlook on the production’s early cancelation, how she’s finding closure from her character, and touched on the possible future for the political drama series now that it’s no longer at Max.

Melissa Benoist Keeps The Positive Vibes Flowing

Even as the wheels fell off of The Girls on the Bus, Benoist says that she’s tried to keep a positive, cup-half-full, outlook on the experience that she had filming the Amy Chozick and Julie Plec-created production.

“I consistently remind myself, as heartbroken as I was that we weren't getting a Season 2, the experience and the process of making the show, learning what I learned about producing, forging the friendships that I made with these women, and not just them, but with the crew, we had a fantastic crew, and with the other cast, the experience was so full of joy and so fulfilling to me that nothing's going to take away from that. So, I just hang on to the joy.”

It sounds like there was an exciting long-term plan for the series, as Benoist shared some details about what the next two seasons might have looked like. As for how she’s bidding farewell to her character, a driven and determined journalist named Sadie McCarthy, the Supergirl alum said:

“That's a really good question that I don't think I've ever thought of. I don't know if I've ever really felt like I have closure with any of my characters… I mean, they become a piece of you. I will certainly miss Sadie so much because I really fell in love with the subject matter and I really fell in love with learning more and more about campaign reporting and political journalism. And I did have, in essence, an idea of what they wanted to do for the next two seasons, where Season 1 was primary, Season 2 would have been the general election, and Season 3 would have been the White House. It was exciting! I don't know if I'll get closure because I loved it so much. Also, it’s an election year, so it's kind of hard to escape.”

The Future Of ‘The Girls on the Bus’

Now that The Girls on the Bus has reached its final stop with Max, should the creative team choose to shop it to other networks, they can now begin that process. Unsure of whether we'll get a chance to see those future seasons, Benoist said:

“Honestly, I have no idea. I know that the team behind it is so passionate. Amy Chozick, this is her baby — it was her story in essence and her experience that we were modeling it after. So, I'm not going to say never about anything, but I have no idea.”

The Girls on the Bus is now streaming on Max in the U.S. Check out Benoist's full episode of Collider Ladies Night below.

