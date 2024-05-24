The Big Picture Max has cancelled The Girls on the Bus after just one season, marking a disappointing end to the show's journey to production.

The series follows four female journalists covering flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way.

The series is streaming on Max in the U.S.

The Girls on the Bus has just made its final stop, sadly. According to a report by Variety, Max has decided to cancel the political drama after just one season. The news brings a sudden end to a series that had already endured a tumultuous journey to the screen. The cancellation marks a disappointing conclusion to the show’s long road to production. Originally set up at Netflix with a series order in 2019, The Girls on the Bus was dropped by the streamer after production delays caused by the pandemic. It was then picked up by The CW for development in 2021 before finally landing at Max (then HBO Max) with a series order in 2022. Max confirmed the news in a statement:

“While Max will not be moving forward with a second season of The Girls on the Bus,we are grateful to have partnered with immensely talented Amy Chozick, Julie Plec, Rina Mimoun, as well as the teams at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. We are so proud of this powerful story of found family and the celebration of journalism, in all its forms. We thank them and our unrivaled cast for all their incredible work and collaboration.”

Who Stars in 'The Girls on the Bus'?

Close

Inspired by co-creator Amy Chozick’s real-life experiences as a political reporter covering multiple presidential campaigns, the series followed four journalists — portrayed by Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam, and Christina Elmore — navigating the highs and lows of life on the campaign trail. The cast also included Brandon Scott, Griffin Dunne, Mark Consuelos, and Scott Foley.

Despite its compelling premise and a talented cast, The Girls on the Bus couldn’t secure a future beyond its initial season. The series was praised for its portrayal of the camaraderie and challenges faced by journalists, offering a unique lens on the world of political reporting. Max’s decision to not move forward with a second season leaves fans and creators reflecting on what could have been a rich story exploring the machinations of campaign journalism.

As the curtain falls on The Girls on the Bus, the creators and cast can take pride in the story they brought to life, even if only for a brief time. The series’ exploration of journalism and the bonds formed in the world of political campaigns will part of its legacy.

For now, fans must bid farewell to The Girls on the Bus, appreciating the journey it took to get on air, even if the ride was shorter than anticipated. The Girls on the Bus is streaming on Max in the U.S.

The Girls on the Bus 8 10 Four female journalists who follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way. Release Date March 14, 2024 Creator Amy Chozick, Julie Plec Cast Natasha Behnam , Adam Kaplan , Rose Jackson Smith , Hettienne Park , Peter Jacobson , Scott Cohen , Kiva Jump , Max Darwin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Max