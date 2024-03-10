Now that Melissa Benoist has passed the Supergirl uniform to Milly Alcock, she is ready to dive into the world of politics in the new Max original, The Girl on the Bus. The drama series is based on a chapter of Amy Chozick's best-selling book, Chasing Hillary, and it is centered on four political journalists with opposing views who team up to cover a heated presidential election. The project's ensemble is filled with well-known names, including Carla Gugino and Scott Foley. Before the series heads to Max later this month, here is everything you need to know about it.

Image via Max

After Max premiered Kate Winslet's political miniseries The Regime, the streaming service is gearing towards another politics-driven release. The first two episodes of The Girls on the Bus will premiere on the platform on March 14, 2024, while the remaining 8 episodes will come out on a weekly basis until May. Check out the schedule below to keep updated on when each chapter of the series will be available to stream.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 March 14, 2024 Episode 2 March 14, 2024 Episode 3 March 21, 2024 Episode 4 March 28, 2024 Episode 5 April 4, 2024 Episode 6 April 11, 2024 Episode 7 April 18, 2024 Episode 8 April 25, 2024 Episode 9 May 2, 2024 Episode 10 May 9, 2024

Is There a Trailer for 'The Girls on the Bus'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Yes, there is! The official trailer came out on February 21, 2024, and it features four journalists (Sadie, Lola, Grace, and Kimberlyn) with completely different coverage styles as they bond in an environment where political tensions are high. Despite working for rival outlets, all of them are hitting the road to visit "26 cities and 14 states in 5 days" during the presidential election. With their personal lives often getting in the way (especially when one of them gets into an affair with a candidate), this group of women must keep their heads in the game to ensure that the American people are informed about the battle for the White House.

Who Stars in 'The Girls on the Bus'?

Close

Although there are four journalists at the center of this story, the series draws emphasis on Sadie McCarthy, as she takes on the opportunity of a lifetime to cover a presidential candidate for a renowned paper. Melissa Benoist plays Sadie in the series, and this isn't her first time playing a journalist onscreen. Her previous role as the title character in Supergirl also worked in the media, despite spending most of her spare time protecting National City with her superpowers. Benoist also starred in the musical sitcom Glee as Marley Rose and in the miniseries Waco as Teela.

Christina Elmore plays Kimberlyn, a journalist from a conservative news station who is trying to do her job while her marriage is on the verge of divorce. The actress' breakout role was playing Lieutenant Alisha Granderson in The Last Ship. Since then, she has starred in multiple other TV projects, including Insecure and Twenties.

Mike Falanagan's frequent collaborator, Carla Gugino, plays a veteran political correspondent called Grace. According to the trailer, the character has made a career out of breaking stories before other outlets can get the chance to offer the scoop. The Fall of the House of Usher alum has tapped into various different genres both on the big screen and on TV. From family-friendly in Spy Kids to psychological horror in Gerald's Game, Gugino has done it all.

Natasha Behnam plays Lola, an outgoing TikTok influencer that keeps her followers updated on the American elections through her social media handles. Before starring in The Girl on the Bus, Behnam played Michelle in American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules and Philomena in the holiday rom-com Cupid for Christmas.

Felicity star Scott Foley and Riverdale alum Mark Consuelos will play candidates in the political race that the four journalists are covering. Foley was a guest star on the Live with Kelly and Mark show, and here is what he shared about his character and his preparation for the series:

"I play a young mayor of a small Kansas town who's got big political aspirations. He's a military veteran, who gave me Buttigieg vibes, so I spent some time on Youtube looking at how Pete was able to sort of become this real candidate (he won the Iowa caucuses) and how his relationship with the media worked. It was a really interesting thing for me, because this is a lighthearted and comedic take on a fictitious presidential election."

What is 'The Girls on the Bus' About?

Image via Max

Here is the official logline for the political drama, provided by Max:

"THE GIRLS ON THE BUS invites viewers to hit the campaign trail alongside four female journalists, each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities. The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record. Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town – the battle for the White House."

Who is Making 'The Girls on the Bus'?

Image via The CW

Chasing Hilary author Amy Chozick helped to create this series based on some of her real-life experiences as a political reporter covering numerous campaigns. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she shared what she is most proud of in terms of the outcome of the series:

"The other thing I'm really proud of is I think it really celebrates journalism. It makes the job look cool, and it shows you how hard it is to devote your life to the road. It's prestigious, but it's not glamorous."

Chozick did not create the series by herself. She worked closely alongside The Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec and Rina Mimoun (Superman & Lois). The three of them also serve as executive producers alongside Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon), Sarah Schechter (Red, White, and Royal Blue), Leigh London Redman (Found), and Marcos Siega (Dexter: New Blood). In addition to starring in The Girl on the Bus, Benoist also produced the Max original. Jesse Peretz (Girls) is credited as executive producer and director of the series' pilot.