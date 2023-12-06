The Big Picture Shows like Ted Lasso and The Good Place knew their time had come, allowing writers to wrap up character's endings nicely.

GLOW, Angel, and Legends of Tomorrow also left fans with unresolved cliffhangers.

The Glades ended on a brutal cliffhanger, leaving viewers with unanswered questions and no closure for the characters.

Every show gets canceled eventually, and it's best when the writers can wrap up the character's endings nicely. Ted Lasso, Succession, The Good Place, The Golden Girls, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show all knew that their time had come and that the show would end with the final season. This gave the writers time to figure out which direction to take the characters and where they wanted them to end up. But what if they don't get the chance? What if they plan the best cliffhanger in history, and the show gets canceled? And we never know what happens. The Netflix show GLOW is one that still hits hard; they were all about to make big decisions, but we never got an outcome. Angel and Legends of Tomorrow also left us with cliffhangers that will never be resolved. Marvel's Agent Carter was one of the tougher ones as well; Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) finally get together before Daniel gets shot by an unknown and is left for dead. But the most brutal cliffhanger along the same lines as Agent Carter must be for A&E's The Glades.

The Glades A former Chicago cop moves to a small Florida town and joins the state police. Release Date July 11, 2010 Cast Matt Passmore, Kiele Sanchez, carlos gomez, Michelle Hurd, Uriah Shelton Main Genre Crime Genres Action, Crime, Drama Seasons 4

Tragedy Strikes on Jim and Callie’s Wedding Day on ‘The Glades’

For a quick recap of the show created by Clifton Campbell, it follows Police Detective Jim Longworth (Matt Passmore), who was looking for a change of pace from Chicago to the sleepy town of Palm Glade, Florida. But things aren't as slow-paced as he thought, and the residents aren't as law-abiding as you may suspect, as someone is always turning up dead. He also has a love interest, Callie Cargill (Kiele Sanchez), whom he falls for instantly and who has a mysterious past for him to unravel. For a couple of seasons, Jim and Callie have been prey to the "will they, won't they" trope until finally they do. They work adorably together, and their chemistry on screen is one you can't help but fall in love with.

Like any couple, they have disagreements and disputes but usually make it work. So, let's get down to the finale. It begins on a beautiful day when Jim and Callie are about to get married, but Jim is off looking at a house he got for him, Callie, and her son, Jeff Cargill (Uriah Shelton). Of course, no one knows where he is or that he's covered the floor in rose petals as a surprise. Suddenly, he gets shot, but we don't know by whom. As he lies bleeding on the hardwood floor, the episode ends, and we never figure out what happened, his fate, and who shot him.

Related THE PURGE: ANARCHY Review Read Matt's The Purge: Anarchy review; James DeMonaco's movie stars Frank Grillo, Armen Ejogo, Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez, and Michael K. Williams.

‘The Glades’ Cancellation Gave Us the Biggest Cliff-Hanger

Close

If only the studio had continued for one more season, then at least we might have gotten some closure and fewer unanswered questions. We could have gotten a bigger finale, like solving the mystery of who attempted to murder Jim, assuming he survived. But for the sake of optimism, let's say he did. We could have seen if they managed to have a wedding on another day when Jim had fewer bullet holes in him. But if we knew Jim, he wouldn't be able to rest until he found out who shot him or if they'd try again. This begs the question, what was it that canceled the show? The ratings were lower than usual, but the season finale gathered 3.4 million viewers, bringing the ratings back up and hitting a season high. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to save the show. Its competitor, Longmire, was climbing the ratings ladder, which contributed to the decision to renew Longmire and end The Glades. Viewers were outraged at the show's cancelation, but they weren't the only ones. The cast, crew, and creator, Clifton Campbell, were just as shocked. This explains the cliffhanger ending and why nothing was wrapped up with The Glades' storylines and characters.

This is quite the norm for Hollywood and many streaming platforms. Great shows like GLOW, The Order, Firefly, Freaks and Geeks are created just for them to be prematurely canceled by the network. Some gather a fanbase years after the shows end, but most have huge followings, but it's rarely enough to convince the studios to bring them back. When The Glades premiered in 2010, it was A&E's first original program to stay on the air for more than one season. Additionally, it was the most watched out of A&E's programs, as well as being the highest rated. It also established the network as a housing unit for new scripted series. Passmore has often been asked who he thinks shot his character. He has some theories concerning the storylines, but as for who killed him, he's got some other ideas about that. After the show had been off the air for a while, Passmore admitted in an interview with TV Line who he thought killed Jim: The Network. While this answer is hilarious and brutally honest, it doesn't give us much insight into the real killer on the show.

With the giant hole left in our hearts as fans of The Glades, we're left to simply lie awake at night thinking about it- Or we can just rewatch it on Disney+. So many of the episodes were fantastic and were a challenge to guess who the killer might be. Every time you watch an episode over again, there is something new to be seen or another angle you didn't notice until the crime was solved. Although Jim's hard to get along with and brilliant, he's attractive and charming, making audiences root for him against all odds. Since we'll never know who shot Jim, it'll have to remain one of those unsolvable mysteries.

The Glades are available to stream on Disney+

WATCH ON DISNEY+