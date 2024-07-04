The Big Picture Sara Tomko and Terry Farrell lead cast of The Glass Mind.

Directed, written, and produced by SJ Creazzo, the film blurs demonology and psychology.

Shooting set to begin this fall in upstate New York.

Two actresses are now attached to a new film that blurs the line between demonology and psychology in the works with Dreamality Entertainment. Sara Tomko (Resident Alien) and Terry Farrell (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Becker) are set to lead the cast in the upcoming feature The Glass Mind, Deadline announced earlier today. The Glass Mind tells the story of a psychologist proclaiming to be the very first Demon, who makes a young mother a dangerous offer she dares not refuse.

SJ Creazzo, the producer behind Skipping Stones and My Little Demon, is attached to direct, write, and produce The Glass Mind. With another Dreamility Entertainment and Skipping Stones alum and actress Gabrielle Kalomiris as the only other member of the cast announced so far, the genre film is still in early works.

Tomko and Farrell's Science-Fiction Backgrounds

Tomko is best known for starring alongside Alan Tudyk in SyFy’s Resident Alien, based on the comics by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse of the same name. The series follows Tudyk as an alien who crash-lands on Earth and is forced to learn how to fit in into this strange new world. Although his mission was to destroy the human race, he masquerades as a small-town medical examiner and begins to question his initial intentions. Going by the name Harry Vanderspeigle, he learns about the complexities of human emotions and even finds a connection with Tomko’s character Asta, a doctor’s assistant and his first real friend on Earth.

On the other hand, Farrell is best known for her roles in popular ‘90s shows such as Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Becker. She plays the outgoing Lieutenant Commander Jadzia Dax, a joined Trill and the chief science officer of Deep Space Nine. After her character was killed off in the Star Trek universe, the actress joined the first four seasons of the Ted Danson-led sitcom Decker as Regina 'Reggie' Kostas. Early episodes of the series centered on Danson’s character, a misanthropic doctor, and his relationships with the people around him – including Reggie.

The Glass Mind, which has Dreamality Entertainment producing and handling sales, is set to start shooting this Fall in upstate New York. In addition to Creazzo and the core cast, Rick Cook has been announced as the film’s director of photography.

Resident Alien A crash-landed alien takes on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor and slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth.

