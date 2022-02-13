Some filmmakers, when they reach a certain age, only yearn for the past. There’s nothing wrong with being nostalgic, but this condition can lead to these artists totally cutting off or even being downright hostile to the new generation. Rather than seeing an opportunity to learn new ideas or practices, elder directors cling exclusively to the old while demonizing the unfamiliar. Leave it to iconic filmmaker Agnes Varda to buck such a trend in an endearing trend. At the age of 72, Varda’s 2000 documentary The Gleaners and I saw this artist being unafraid to embrace the cutting-edge technology and youth culture of the modern world. In the process, she was able to make her works feel relevant while also reinforcing the humanistic qualities that have always made her documentaries compelling.

The empathetic attitude towards modern society ties into the crux of the documentary as a whole. The Gleaners and I kicks off with Varda expressing a fondness for gleaners, a term for people who collect grain left behind by harvesters. These working-class individuals are chronicled in various paintings that have caught Varda’s eye and now she wants to explore the modern-day incarnations of gleaners. As she sets off on this quest, Varda captures the experiences of people working everyday jobs and struggling to scrape by with warmth and depth rather than an exploitative gaze. Given her consistently welcoming air, is it any wonder her film would embrace rather than fight against the modern world?

RELATED: How Agnés Varda's 'Le Bonheur' Left a Lasting, Subversive Visual Legacy

Image via Agnés Varda

That element is reflected in key aspects interwoven into the fabric of The Gleaners and I, including how all of this footage is captured throughout the final months of the 20th century. With the 2000s quickly approaching, it’s clearer than ever that you can’t fight the future. This is also reflected in how one of the earliest scenes in this film sees Varda commenting on liver spots and other physical characteristics on her body signifying her older age. Varda’s narration subverts expectations by refusing to dwell in misery over these developments. On the contrary, Varda notes that she welcomes such flourishes on her body. She doesn’t deny who she is circa. 2000, which goes hand-in-hand with how she also doesn’t ignore how the world is changing and evolving.

The embrace of the new and modern is further exemplified in the camerawork. The Gleaners and I is captured on portable camcorders like the Sony DSR-300 and Sony DCR-TRV950E. Though today it may be seen as a relic of an older age, in the late 1990s, this was a brand-new and groundbreaking way for filmmakers to capture footage. It’s an especially bold departure for Varda, who shot classic titles like Cleo from 5 to 7 on 35mm film. Varda gleefully leans into the novel methods of recording the lives of everyday people, though, and even lingers on examples of her not quite nailing this new technology. This manifests in an especially amusing manner in a scene where Varda displays footage with her camera lens accidentally in the frame, resulting in a brief “jig of the lens” digression.

There are also auditory components of The Gleaners and I that reflect a modern sensibility, specifically, the recurring use of hip-hop tracks during brief montage scenes. These tunes feature artists harmonizing about financial struggles, scoring appliances on the sidewalk, and other topics. In an era where many older individuals of many occupations still saw hip-hop as a lesser form of art, the woman behind One Sings and the Other Doesn’t made the most transgressive and formative music genre of the 1990s an integral part of her documentary. In going this route, she discovered a great way to inject extra personality into these montage segments.

These behind-the-scenes aspects of The Gleaners and I that signify being in touch with modern culture are all extremely thoughtful. However, the aspect of the movie connected to the youth of today that will likely most stick with viewers is the interview segments. This includes a sequence where Varda’s trip to a composer friend ends up leading to her encountering anecdotes from young twenty-somethings accused of "defacing property". While the shop owners and judges are given time to explain their perspectives on this problem, Varda’s camera most prominently focuses on the younger subjects in this debacle.

It's easy to see another version of The Gleaners and I where these twenty-somethings would be painted as emblematic of all things wrong with modern society, especially with how their clothes and hair are so different from what’s considered “normal”. Under the empathetic gaze of Varda, though, she sees their unique qualities as just another example of how gleaners can come in an endless variety of modern forms. What strikes her as different isn’t a reason to retreat, but rather a chance to further explore how varied humanity is. Though not a massive part of The Gleaners and I, this encounter serves as an especially good microcosm of the feature’s empathetic approach to the new world.

The same could be said for a closing sequence where Varda films Senegalese immigrants going to school. Given how much of the political discourse in major European countries, especially the United Kingdom, over the last decade has been defined by creating boogeymen out of immigrants, the naturalistic approach to how Varda frames these subjects is a welcome relief. She doesn’t depict them as foreigners here to corrupt France nor are they victims in need of white people’s help. The quiet observational quality of Varda’s work that has always made her such an insightful filmmaker once again comes in handy here to depict immigrant newcomers as yet another natural extension of the French working class.

Image via Agnés Varda

This same section is kicked off by Varda's observations of a modern-day gleaner named Alain, a younger figure she initially puts into a box after seeing him exclusively in the daytime lingering around public places and grabbing unused food. Both this director and the viewer spend enough time with Alain to discover how nuanced this man is, including the fact that he has a Master's Degree and spends his nights teaching French to those Senegalese immigrants. Through narration, Varda contemplates why she immediately leaped to her initial negative perception of Alain, a reflective exercise that invites viewers to also recognize and examine their own biases. Rather than use the younger generation as a scapegoat for societies woes, Varda's chronicling of figures like Alain is another chance for empathy and recognizing just how complicated human beings can be.

To watch an Agnes Varda movie is to feel a sense of warmth and a dash of hope. The Gleaners and I is certainly no different. Agnes Varda’s love for all kinds of people, culture, and embracing of the new is endlessly charming, especially in contrast to the works of so many other older filmmakers. While other artists in her age range are concerned exclusively with recapturing the past, Varda’s camera is firmly set on humanizing the new. Much like how gleaners collected crops left behind by harvesters, so too does Varda explore subjects of the new modern world that other older directors refuse to explore.

'Flee' Makes Oscar Nominations History With Nods for Best Documentary, Animated, and International Feature The movie won critics’ hearts at last year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email