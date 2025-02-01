TV series with supernatural elements have arguably never been more in vogue than they are today, with series like Evil, True Detective: Night Country, and Stranger Things gripping audiences with their mix of mystery and the supernatural (and in the case of the former, a plea for a fifth season that has so far been unsuccessful). The odds are good, however, that you missed one of the genre's best, a 2020 eight-episode series out of Australia called The Gloaming. The series is a contemporary classic of the Tassie noir genre, productions filmed in Tasmania that take advantage of the island's distinctive gothic feel. That bleak and gloomy atmosphere, combined with the island's dark past, has, as writer Tim Martain describes, "turned it into that hell on Earth that we imagined it to be." The Gloaming uses that feeling to full advantage in telling a story where the dark secrets of the past become mired in the occult to haunt the present.

“And sleeping, dream of ‘morrow‘s mess, And leave the day to rot and rust, As, unaware, we take our rest, The Gloamers, silent, come to us.”

The quote above, from Keaton Henson's "Gloaming," a wordless graphic novel with illustrations that "tells the story of the invisible urban creatures that skulk around our cityscapes and suburbs in the tireless search of belonging." In the context of The Gloaming, it's about people struck by traumatic events in the past, unable to cope or move on, becoming stuck in a purgatory that doesn't allow them to live normal, happy lives. Such is the case with Det. Molly McGee (Emma Booth) and Alex O'Connell (Ewen Leslie), who serve as the main characters. The first episode begins with a flashback to July 11, 1999, where teenagers Jenny (Milly Alcock, currently filming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and Alex (Finn Ireland) are seen approaching an old, seemingly abandoned home. The pair are exploring the property when an unseen man opens the door and shoots Jenny point-blank, leaving Alex with the trauma of seeing his friend murdered before his eyes.

Related 14 Best Modern Australian TV Shows to Watch Quality TV shows brought to you from the land down under.

Molly, too, lost a best friend to murder, and the pain and trauma of the loss constantly weighs on her. The two broken souls, who were in a relationship up until Jenny's death, are brought together to investigate the sinister murder of one Dorothy Moxley, whose body is found near a waterfall, wrapped in barbed wire. Only the body isn't the most disconcerting thing found at the scene. Nearby, tucked away, lies Jenny's old school ID card, somehow linking the past and the present in a mysterious and now deeply personal way. The investigation into Dorothy's murder opens a veritable Pandora's Box of suicides, murders, cult activity, witchcraft, and dark, foreboding presences.

'The Gloaming' Is Full of Small Details That Are Vital to the Main Mystery