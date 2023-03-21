Netflix has announced its latest batch of Top 10s, revealing which films and TV series have captured viewers' imaginations in the past seven days, and it's a return for some familiar faces to the list. For the second week in a row, Part 2 of the first season of the Korean drama The Glory topped the Most Viewed list on Netflix, with 123.59 million hours viewed. It also topped the Non-English TV List at the same time, while moving into the #7 spot overall on the Most Popular List with the release of Part 2, as a total of 380.38 hours viewed within the first 28 days of each episode's first airing.

Meanwhile, Penn Badgley's charming serial killer Joe Goldberg continued to stalk audiences with a rogueish charm, as You held on to the #1 spot on the English TV List with a total of 64.06 million hours viewed. That's not a far cry from last week's 75 million hours from last week's figures following the series' release.

In second place came Shadow and Bone, which debuted on the English TV list having garnered 50.4 million hours viewed, while appearing in the Top 10 list in 85 countries. And in the build up to the release of its second season, viewers revisited Season 1 which had 24.07 million hours viewed.

Which Movies Have Viewers Been Watching on Netflix?

On the feature film front, the four Academy Award wins including Best International Feature, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Music (Original Score), saw Edward Berger's WWI German epic All Quiet on the Western Front cross no man's land into the #2 spot on the Non-English Films List, which gave it its 17th week featured on the list. The film, which also won Best Picture at the BAFTAs is riding the crest of a wave following awards season.

It follows Paul Bäumer, a young man who enlists in the Imperial German Army with his friends when advice from authority figures gives them the misguided notion that war will bring them a heroic reputation, but when they arrive on the battlefield, the reality is anything but glamorous.

Additionally, Luther - The Fallen Sun stayed at the top of the English Films list with 69.54 million hours viewed as fans returned in droves to see Idris Elba reprise his role as the iconic detective John Luther which sees the award-winning television series adapted for film, bringing Andy Serkis into the fold as a foil for Elba's gritty cop.

You can check out the trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun down below.