Revenge tales are everywhere nowadays and Netflix is preparing to offer a long-gestating one for viewers before the New Year. The streamer released the official trailer for The Glory, a K-Drama about a woman who has spent years holding onto her grudges and planning her revenge against the classmates that tormented her. She specifically targets one of her newly-married classmates, turning their every waking moment into a living nightmare. Led by superstar South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, the series is due out on the streamer on December 30.

The trailer starts off with a declaration from Dong-eun (Song): "From now on, every single day will be a nightmare." She makes herself present in every major moment of her former classmate Yeon Jin's (Lim Ji-yeon) life - at her wedding, at birthdays watching over her house, and at her daily mass - waiting for the moment to begin enacting her revenge. Slowly, she starts directly invading her life, threatening her personally despite her claims of repentance. Yeon isn't her only target though. One by one, Dong-eun begins targeting her attackers, staying on the periphery of their lives until it's time to strike. She even finds an ally who asks her to kill for him, escalating everything to a new level. The rest of the footage is a tense flash of her confrontations with her former bullies, showing the violence she's willing to go to as a form of divine punishment against those that made her school life hell.

Playing a vengeful woman is a fairly new experience for Song. She's mostly appeared in lighter romances and dramas like That Winter, the Wind Blows and Descendants of the Sun, though she's also found success in films such as the Academy Award-nominated biographical drama The Grandmaster and John Woo's The Crossing. In taking on a new experience, she talked in an official statement about putting the focus on vengeance, not on Dong-eun as a sympathetic character. "[I wanted] not to portray Dong-eun as so pitiful [that] she needs much consolation," she said.

Image via Netflix

Everything We Know About The Glory

Joining Song in The Glory are Park Sung-hoon, Kim Hieora, Cha Joo-young, Kim Gun-woo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Jung Sung-ill, and Yeom Hye-ran. Gil Ho Ahn directed the series while Kim Eun-sook penned the screenplay. Kim should be intimately familiar with Song having also penned her hit romantic drama Descendents of the Sun. Hwa & Dam Pictures handles production for the Netflix original series.

The Glory streams on Netflix just before the New Year on December 30. Check out the trailer below.