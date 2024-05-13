The Big Picture Da'Vonne's strategic gameplay on 'The GOAT' caused chaos and backlash from other contestants.

Da'Vonne attempted to throw a challenge to eliminate a rival, but her plan backfired.

Da'Vonne's intense gameplay led to alliance breaking, drama, and shifting blame on the show.

For two straight episodes, The GOAT was tongue-in-cheek campery. When the Untalented Show challenge displayed a super strategic side of Da'Vonne Rogers, some players didn't take too kindly to Da'Vonne not playing fun and fair. With a resume filled with multiple Big Brother and The Challenge seasons, Da'Vonne is playing a serious game alongside reality stars who just want to have fun, and maybe win some money at the end. Da'Vonne showed her threat level by orchestrating the throwing of a challenge in order to vote out her new rival, Justin Johnson aka Alyssa Edwards. Her plan completely backfired and now the rest of the house is looking at her differently. DaVonne has found a third straight reality series to overplay. Players gonna play!

The GOAT is the newest reality television sensation that unites a handful of reality stars spanning a plethora of series as they compete for some cold hard cash and the title of the greatest reality star of all time. Taking the reins as the host, Daniel Tosh brings hilarity as he lovingly mocks the players and the genre while guiding the show to glory. With members of the herd, the loving moniker given to the reality stars, coming from competitive and documentary-style shows, the vibes in the house have been mostly jovial. That is until the ultimate gamer showed her cards.

Da'Vonne Is a Gamer At Heart

Coming into The GOAT, Da'Vonne Rogers has a full resume of reality television that has brought her to this show. She first rose to prominence on Big Brother 17 with only a two-week run in the Big Brother house. She was invited back a season later and finally found her footing on Big Brother 18. While she didn't win, she solidified herself as an All-Star, taking part soon there after in the all-returning player season of Big Brother 22. Without a Big Brother victory, she was able to take home the prize of America's Favorite Houseguest in the end. In between her second and third appearances on the CBS hit show, Da'Vonne journeyed to MTV and entered the world of The Challenge where her competitive nature was turned up to the max. She appeared on The Challenge: Final Reckoning and The Challenge: War of the Worlds. She proved that she was a worthy opponent. Despite having fellow Big Brother alums on her side, it was not enough to keep her alive long enough to run TJ Lavin's final challenge. While Da'Vonne may not be a winner in her original shows, she has come with a mission to The GOAT to win. And she's going to whatever lengths it takes to secure a victory on her scorecard.

For the third episode of the season, The GOAT celebrated competition shows. Forcing the herd to choose a random talent, the players compete in the Untalented Show. While Daniel Tosh and American Idol legend William Hung, making a brilliant cameo appearance, were not there to judge them, the contestants learned they would be judging one another. According to the rules, the players would give one another a score from 1 to 11, but there was an incredible catch. Each number could be used once, and once it is, that number can not be used. For the majority of the cast, it was all fun and games, watching each other make complete fools of themselves. But for Da'Vonne, she knew how to rig the system to ensure she would win and receive safety and power for the week. She purposely tanked the scores of Justin Johnson aka Alyssa Edwards and Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan, causing them to fall behind Da'Vonne on the leader board. Once they caught wind of Da'Vonne's game plan, they were quite infuriated. And Miss Alyssa made sure Da'Vonne knew their true feelings.

In truly the first major blowup of the season, the RuPaul's Drag Race star called out Da'Vonne for playing too hard, calling into question her humanity and morality. Da'Vonne did not take this well, and made sure the drag queen was aware this was a game and that's what she was there for. From there, Alyssa got heated in a way Drag Race fans were quite familiar with. The two could not see eye to eye. Alyssa stormed out of the room after telling her to "be a human" and Da'Vonne broke down, threatening to quit. In a shocking turn of events, Reza, who would have won the challenge, had it not been for Da'Vonne, was the one to console her and calm her down. By bringing to light Da'Vonne's actions, Justin aka Alyssa questioned the strategic game she was playing. They did not want to be involved with a cutthroat competition, but was willing to let bygones be bygones. For now, that is.

Da'Vonne's Plan Backfired... Again

Having the power to choose teams, Da'Vonne's sole mission was to have the challenge be thrown, in order to have the house vote out Justin aka Alyssa. So she scrounged up the remaining soldiers in the women's alliance to alert them of her plans to throw the upcoming group challenge. And since she was playing with ladies who had never played this sort of game before, they followed along blindly. When it came time to pick teams for the silly disco-themed challenge. With The Real Housewives of New York City's Jill Zarin and 90 Day Fiancé's Paola Mayfield in on Da'Vonne's plan, all seemed ready to go for Da'Vonne to backdoor Justin aka Alyssa. When the players learned that the challenge itself would be one on one battles between teams, Da'Vonne's plans almost went awry as those unaware of her plan were winning heats. With one round to go, Da'Vonne was the last to go and did have the power to lose it all for her team. Despite stating she had a theater background, her acting abilities failed miserably as almost everyone could see she was throwing it. Well, actually her target was clueless. Thankfully for Alyssa, her alliance mate and Survivor winner Wendell Holland had her back.

Wendell had previously formed an alliance with Da'Vonne early on as they both came from the two major CBS reality shows. But as the champion that he is, Wendell could see through Da'Vonne's plans. Knowing she intended to eliminate his new friend, with Da'Vonne uninterested in his suggestion of voting for Love is Blind star Lauren Speed-Hamilton, he went into action to destroy her plan. With a new sense of power,, Wendell rallied his troops, consisting of the men and FBoy Island's CJ Franco, to vote out and blindside Lauren. And to the shock of Da'Vonne and the women of the house, they were successful. The women were now furious that Da'Vonne's plan ended up sacrificing one of their own in the process. As Lauren gave her goodbye speech to the house, she warned everyone that it was Da'Vonne to watch out for. And then all hell broke loose.

Chaos Came and Did Not Go, Thanks to Da'Vonne

After the Ultimation, Lauren Speed-Hamilton's speech ignited so much drama that Daniel Tosh just sneaked his way out of the camera shot to allow the reality stars to fight among themselves. With Da'Vonne defending herself, admitting she voted for Justin aka Alyssa, she threw CJ under the bus. Somehow, someway, Da'Vonne shifted the potential target onto someone else. Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute felt like she was back at home by tossing out CJ as the traitor, calling them all untrustworthy. With the drama queen drag queen learning that Da'Vonne threw the challenge to eliminate them, they were ready to toss in the towel and swap places with Lauren and quit the show. Kristen tried to simmer Alyssa's temper by stating that they love them, they responded by snapping back with, "Kristen, you don't love anybody but the bottle." It's very possible Alyssa Edwards was unaware when you poke the Bravolebrity, nothing would end well.

In the men's bedroom, Alyssa was packing her bags but was convinced to remain in the game once CJ made it very clear she threw away her entire game for their safety. In the women's bedroom, Kristen led the charge to ensure CJ was enemy number one for betraying them. With CJ clearly not welcome in her own bedroom, she was officially taken in by the men. Remember that botched women's alliance from the previous episode? Da'Vonne, who had not had success in her own all-girl's alliance on Big Brother, was thrust back into one because of her own doing. Whether or not the game was meant to be a battle of the sexes, it was once now!

Da'Vonne knew this chaos was caused because of her, yet she was not willing to take accountability. Instead, she was ready to shift the blame and target from Justin aka Alyssa over to her now former alliance mate Wendell. She was ready to kill him for blowing up her game. But perhaps a major reason Da'Vonne has never been successful at her multiple attempts at reality competition shows is her inability to execute her plans without a flaw. She had the numbers to make the first part of her plan possible, but she neglected the fact that her biggest ally was not keen on being left out of this major move. Wendell knew it would not help his game to eliminate a beloved player in the house. And by eliminating a male contestant, the numbers would be in the favor of the women, which could have been the end for him. Da'vonne is excellent television, but she lacks full perception to play these games.

The GOAT started as a lighthearted reality romp that has quickly shifted into twisted drama. What has happened at the hands of Da'Vonne is just how poorly playing to reality tropes on a parody of reality television can go sideways. Da'Vonne has had one way of playing in a competition, and even with a competition aspect, this is the furthest thing from Big Brother and The Challenge. On paper, Da'Vonne is an easy target to be eliminated next, but we all know she will give it all to save her butt. The Goat is excellent. Reality television moments are being made each episode. No matter who goes next, it surely will be dramatic!

The GOAT streams new episodes on Thursdays on Prime Video.

