14 of the greatest reality stars are about to find out which of them is the greatest of all time. Hosted by Daniel Tosh, The GOAT is bringing together stars from reality shows ranging from Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge, The Bachelor, The Real Housewives, and RuPaul's Drag Race, among others, to compete for the title of The GOAT and $200,000. Like the success of shows like House of Villains and The Traitors, uniting reality stars in a crossover-style event has unified reality TV fans into obsessing about seeing their favorites in a silly new format, doing what they do best: reality television.

Amazon Prime Video is seeking to answer the most important question: which reality star is The Greatest of All Time? From the producers of Jury Duty, The Bachelor, and Chopped, the new series premiering on May 9th, the series. Based on the preview trailer, it's going to be a zany time filled with hijinks and shenanigans. Under the watchful eye of host Daniel Tosh, formally the host of Tosh.0, 14 reality superstars will move into GOAT Manor where they will be tasked to participate and compete in 20 challenges, earning and breaking one another's trust along the way. As teased in the trailer, the challenges will test the reality star's strength and lack of life skills. The winner will walk out of GOAT Manor with $200K and the most important title a reality star could ever earn, the Greatest of All Time!

Who's Battling for the Title of 'The GOAT'

With a mix of gamers and stars from documentary-style programs, the Season 1 cast of The GOAT is a perfect mix of personalities and personas that will ensure that the series is a campy good time. As it appears, many of the challenges will be performed on-site at GOAT Manor, mixing wild carnival games and silly tasks that are meant for pure audience enjoyment. But like any good reality television competition show with a prize attached to it, the reality stars will be out for blood and the cash prize at the end. Many of the stars appearing on The GOAT are from many shows that fans already have familiarity with. Fans of Survivor are likely to already watch Big Brother, and possibly The Challenge, and thus they'll be familiar with those players. Fans of The Bachelor franchise tend to tune into Dancing with the Stars when one of their own is dancing. Having contestants coming from connected studios is a great way to bring in their built-in audiences to the show.

Here are the 14 reality superstars competing for the title:

'The GOAT' is Pure Reality TV Fun

It's been a proven fact that reality television fans love their reality stars and anytime there is a chance to see their favorites return, they tune in. The idea of a reality television show crossover is nothing new. In fact, it's helped keep the genre alive. The genre of reality television has evolved over the past few decades. The formats have successfully brought competition and documentary-style programs to nearly every major network, each trying to capitalize on the movement. But to keep it refreshing, programs and networks have dropped their stars into new properties in order to garner new audiences. But the latest trend is to have a huge conglomeration of stars placed into a brand-new program, and see how the melting pot of franchises work in a brand new intellectual property. For the American version of The Traitors, the first season was a mix of reality stars and civilians. The show was a success, but the team decided for their second season to focus entirely on reality stars. The result allowed The Traitors Season 2 to become one of the most watched reality television programs. Fans were granted the chance to see their favorite stars from their favorite programs, all while being introduced to new faces playing a new game.

The mix-and-match style of reality shows has now infiltrated specific themes. While The GOAT is not a completely fresh concept, it has similarities to E!'s House of Villains, which recently dropped their season 2 cast, debuting this fall. House of Villains took a handful of reality television's most dastardly villains and tasked them to compete in order to be crowned the ultimate villain. Audiences seem to be drawn to seeing how reality stars from various different universes interact and play a competitive game against one another. While The GOAT doesn't have the completely opposite moniker that House of Villains has, the cast for The GOAT's first season features many characters that have had a positive experience, though they'll certainly be unafraid to stir the pot in order to win that cash prize. The GOAT has shades of Bravo's one-off brilliant series Battle of the Network Reality Stars. While it doesn't utilize the same team format, it has reality stars competing in tasks that are bound to find them getting dirty and looking goofy. It's things like that that make reality television the ultimate guilty pleasure. For the players themselves, this is yet another opportunity to capture another fifteen minutes of fame that the viewers will gladly grant them!

Having a host like Daniel Tosh at the helm will keep the program lively and entertaining, as the preview trailer already showcased his ability to crack a joke at perhaps the least opportune times. New sides of these reality stars are bound to be revealed. All thanks to the desire to be the Greatest of All Time! If precedent is in play, The GOAT will be a massive fan-favorite show. Get your dream list ready now for season 2!

