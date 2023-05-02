Legends are coming together to duke it out for the bragging rights of being dubbed as the greatest star in the history of reality TV. Amazon's Freevee streaming service recently announced that they would be moving forward with The GOAT, a new project that will see a slew of personalities from the most notable titles clash to become the ultimate winner. With comedian and Tosh.0 host Daniel Tosh leading the festivities, you better believe that this series of mental, physical, and social challenges will be overflowing with drama.

Let’s cut to the chase and give you the answer you’re looking for — who will appear on the first season of The GOAT? As we said, this will be unlike any other challenge-based reality show that’s come before with the producers mixing several celebrities from franchises like The Bachelor, The Real Housewives, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

To be included in the mix will be The Real Housewives of New York O.G. Jill Zarin, The Bachelor alums Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile, Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan, Survivor competitor Wendell Holland, The Real World and The Challenge’s Teck Holmes, RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards, FBoy Island contestant CJ Franco, 90 Day Fiancé’s Paola Mayfield, Big Brother and The Challenge alum Da’Vonne Rogers, Holiday Baking Championship baker Jason Smith, Love Is Blind pod-person Lauren Speed-Hamilton, The Circle and Perfect Match’s Joey Sasso, and the incomparable Kristen Doute of Vanderpump Rules fame.

What Can We Expect From The GOAT?

Pitting these big-name reality stars against each other, for not only the title of GOAT but also a cash prize, the show will throw challenge after challenge at the eager contestants to see if they have what it takes. While we don’t know how far the opponents’ mental and physical bounds will be tested, we imagine that this series will be just as mental as other strategy-based games like Survivor. With the popularity of similar shows like MTV’s 38 (soon to be 39) season-running The Challenge, taking that same idea and applying it to the multiverse of reality shows is a surefire way to draw in viewers. Backed by producers from The Bachelor and FBoy Island, Amazon is bringing out the big guns for their latest dip into reality TV.

As of right now, no release date for The GOAT has been set, but filming is already underway in Atlanta. For now, check out a trailer for the currently running 44th season of Survivor below.