Surprise! Prime Video dropped the premiere episode of The GOAT on YouTube before the official season premieres on May 9th. And the result was something that reality TV fans were completely expecting: a ridiculously fun time! Even through all its stupidity, like host Daniel Tosh just meandering around GOAT Manor during all the scheming or sitting in for a confessional that the producers tell him he doesn't need to do, The GOAT leaned into all the reality tropes that made the genre what it is. Whether it's flirting like they're on The Bachelor or throwing out random names to vote out based on completely nothing, it's clear The GOAT knows exactly what it's doing. It's pure ridiculous entertainment. The wild and eclectic conglomeration of reality stars come together in a celebration of why we love reality television. And once the game is on, the reality stars remind us why they're ther, to make excellent television! Oh, and win $200,000. Don't forget to bring your personal Gold Goat after you fed the Goat your vote! Yes, The GOAT is that dumb.

On the heels of The Traitors and House of Villains, The GOAT has brought together fourteen reality stars across the genre spectrum to compete for a whopping $200,000 cash prize and the ultimate title of the Greatest Reality Star of All Time. Tackling the history of the genre through a series of challenges, the players will compete for safety, as in each episode, one star will be voted out by the group. Alliances will be formed. Trust will be tested. And above all, entertainment will be made.

The GOAT (2024) Release Date May 9, 2024 Cast Daniel Tosh , Kristen Doute , Joey Sasso , Teck Holmes , Reza Farahan , Jill Zarin , C.J. Franco , Alyssa Edwards , Tayshia Adams Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Amazon Freevee Directors Michael Shea Showrunner Bill Dixon

'The GOAT' Celebrates Reality Television

From the jump, The GOAT is in on the joke. Alerting viewers that the stars they are about to watch happen to be the stars who were available during their filming window, nothing about this show is meant to be taken seriously. To the average viewer, the players are stars. To one another, they're just as big fans of one another. Well, at least for the ones who have a high enough profile. With some pre-show connections, including Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile, most of the cast is meeting one another for the first time. Closer to the format of House of Villains, The GOAT is a much more laid back program than The Traitors. Only one episode in, if one of these contestants were to blindside someone, they'd likely get over it. There won't be a grudge held. On The Traitors, they'll harbor their resentment from the ending of filming until the Season 2 reunion. It's still possible that Mercedes "MJ" Javid is fuming over her betrayal from CT Tamburello and Trishelle Cantonella. Anyway, The GOAT is all tongue-in-cheek. And that's why viewers will be laughing from start to finish.

To kick off the campiest reality show ever, the herd, as the players are referred to as a group, engage in a celebration of survival reality shows, specifically Survivor. And to remind the viewers where he came from, every time Survivor: Ghost Island winner Wendell Holland name-dropped his debut show, they'd put a ding on the counter. Wendell had no idea until watching it back that the editors were trolling him hardcore. And like that number one show, there must be alliances. Big Brother and The Challenge star Da'Vonne Rogers and Wendell Holland immediately aligned. The Bravo alliance, consisting of Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute, Shahs of Sunset and The Traitors' alum Reza Farahan, and The Real Housewives of New York City legend Jill Zarin, was instantly formed. Well, that was after Jill needed to get the tea as to when and why she dated the terrible men she had. In the first challenge, Daniel Tosh came out in a loincloth, asking the cast if this was what Jeff Probst wears. And to mock the daddy of all reality shows, the first challenge tested the players' endurance as they had to stand on one foot on a crate while balancing a coconut on a disc. From the looks of it, it seemed beyond makeshift, but through the silliness of the challenge, it amplified how serious Survivor is. Essentially, the same game through two different lenses showcases the power reality television has on viewers. The GOAT is a parody at its core. And when the elimination challenge led to accusations of cheating, the game found its cutthroat edge...like it was field day in middle school. They literally were taping pool noodles together to create a raft and the players questioned the rules! Reality is not that serious, and yet, it is.

Like Any Good Reality Show, It's Time To Vote

Almost every reality television competition show has an elimination aspect attached to it. Survivor have their castaways vote each other off the island. The Challenge has players engaging in an elimination challenge. The Bachelor has a Rose Ceremony. The Circle has players rate then block one another. So when it came to The GOAT, it all came down to a vote. After deliberating in the house, the players somehow determined The Circle winner Joey Sasso, who flirted and was rejected by The Bachelorette Tayshia Adams in the span of a conversation, and Holiday Baking Championship and Food Network Star winner Jason Smith, were on the chopping block. Daniel Tosh had his herd vote for someone to be voted out and leave GOAT Manor. To do so, they wrote the player of their choosing onto a voting slip, whispered the name into its ear, and shoved it into the mouth of the Gold Goat statue. But it gets better. When all the votes were cast, Daniel Tosh, after trying to vote himself out, collected the votes through the butt of the Gold Goat. Pure stupidity. By mocking the mechanics of the genre, The GOAT has a "wink-wink, nudge-nudge" aura that allows viewers to be in on the joke. In the Ultimation, which is just simply two words that Daniel Tosh put together on the fly, the sole voting slip that he read out was just a poor drawing of a feline. So did Joey Sasso really have the most votes or was this all just another silly ploy? Who cares, it was funny!

On the surface, The GOAT totally has all the makings of a serious program. Through editing gimmicks and stupid riffs on reality television tropes, The GOAT smashes the fourth wall into a celebration of the genre that will never die. The best part is, we're still unsure if the reality stars themselves know the nature of their own mockery. It's likely, in real time, they believed this was the future of reality television. But post-production completely flipped it on its head. In the preview for the rest of the season, it appears that many of the future challenges will reflect the casts' original shows, like RuPaul's Drag Race, so how specific elements of the show are played may change. No matter what, it will be laugh-out-loud hilarity. Do not sleep on The GOAT. As long as reality TV fans are watching, we'll be getting a second season order. The GOAT premieres the first three episodes on Thursday, May 9 with new episodes streaming weekly on Prime Video. The GOAT premieres the first three episodes on Thursday, May 9 with new episodes streaming weekly on Prime Video and Freevee.

