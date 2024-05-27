The Big Picture The GOAT features a mix of reality TV stars competing in challenges.

Reza, Teck, and Kristen share their biggest competition on the show.

Reza is deemed the shadiest by his fellow contestants, sparking an intriguing conversation.

How easy is it to determine which reality star is the greatest of all time? That’s the precise question Freevee’s new reality TV competition series, The GOAT, aims to remedy. The hilariously ridiculous new show features a massive group of reality TV stars from all genres as they battle through challenges to be named the GOAT. Of course, there is a solid contingency of stars from the biggest reality TV network, Bravo.

There are several Bravolebrities in this inaugural season of The GOAT. Jill Zarin, Reza Farahan, and Kristen Doute are the Bravoleb trinity, and they managed to bring the drama right along with them. Yes, the series has some silly stupidity involved in the challenges they have to do each week, but that doesn’t change the competitive nature of the show. Alliances have been formed and the battle lines have been drawn, and the shade came right along with it. But who, of all the celebrities in the house, is the shadiest of them all?

Reza Farahan, Teck Holmes, and Kristen Doute Share Who They Felt Was Their Biggest Competition

Initially, it was all love between all the different stars, but when the competition kicked off, battle lines were drawn. Teck, coming from The Challenge, was seen as a big threat alongside fellow gamers Wendell Holland and Da’Vonne Rogers. When asked about who their biggest competition was, Teck said, “I found out on the set that Wendell had won Survivor. So, you know, that was an eyeopening experience to me,” adding, “You got to keep an eye out on someone who's been on the challenge a few times because they know how to play a nasty cutthroat game.”

Kristen’s focused on strategy when thinking about who her competition would be. “I think in the very beginning for me, it was kind of figuring out who knew each other previously.” She went on saying, “Okay, I have Reza and Jill; we've made this little alliance in the very beginning, but now have the Netflix people made one? Or have The Challenge people made one? So it was kind of trying to figure all of that out.”

Reza, on the other hand, had a very clear person in mind when he spoke of who his competition was. “I think for me, the old lady factor comes into play. On The Traitors, people were underestimating the older lady who ended up winning,” Reza said emphatically. It’s clear he has some very strong feelings about one competitor in particular. He added, “And on our show, there was an old lady element in the house.” Fellow Bravolebrity Jill Zarin is obviously the person he’s referring to, and he continued to compound on this suggesting that she was essentially a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Reza Farahan Is the Shadiest of Them All on ‘The GOAT’ For a Reason

Reza had some strong feelings about Jill following their time together on The GOAT. Jill made an impression on everyone in the house. While Reza elaborated on Jill in the competition, Kristen chimed in saying, “[Jill] talks about diet Coke all day long, just so we don't know that she's actually [playing].” Below Deck fans got firsthand insight into how much Jill loves diet Coke, seeing her bring a suitcase full of the bubbly beverage in a recent episode. “She would literally open a diet Coke, move it, and be like, ‘Who took my diet Coke? How come there's no diet Coke’s in the fridge? Why can't anyone do anything right in this house? I need my diet Coke,’” Reza said.

He continued, “I'm like, ‘Girl you are a crackhead with this!’” Teck chimed in next, saying, “She needs a diet Coke endorsement. You know what I'm saying? Her people just need to get her diet Coke endorsement.” He makes a good point; a Bravo diet-Coke partnership would be pretty fun to see, especially for die-hard RHONY fans.

The conversation sparked a new idea, inspired by their spirited descriptions of Jill Zarin: who is the shadiest person in the house. Reza was the first to respond, saying, “Jill.” Kristen, however, had a different person in mind. “Toward the end of my time on the GOAT, when I felt my time was going to end? Reza.” She quickly followed with, “I love him to pieces, [but] I should have known better. Like, that's my Bravo boy. Of course he knows how to be cutthroat.” Teck, on the otherhand chose to keep his answer to himself, saying he didn't want to talk about anyone he wasn't in the room with. It’s clear that this competition left a big impression on the three reality stars, as they each had varying experiences on the show.

To hear more about Reza, Teck, and Kristen’s experience, check out their full interview with Collider above.

New episodes of The GOAT are available to stream weekly on Thursdays on Freevee via Prime Video. Those without streaming access can mark their calendars for its TV premiere on Monday, June 3, 2023, at 9 PM ET on FOX.

