In a time when celebrity reality competition shows dominate the airwaves, one series continues to be underappreciated: The GOAT. Like House of Villains, The GOAT compiled a random batch of reality stars to play an assortment of reality TV-inspired games for safety and power. The beauty of the series was its love for the genre. It has a host eager to mock himself, the players, and the series. It brings the serious parts of the genre – like scheming, alliances, and backstabbing – into an unserious competition with ridiculous games. Most importantly, though, it’s a celebration of reality TV meant for fans. As we patiently wait for its fate, we're here to champion the show so it can have a Season 2. It just needs some tweaks first.

A Refresher on 'The GOAT'

Image via Amazon Prime Video

In case you missed it, The GOAT took an array of reality television's hottest stars and pitted them against one another in a battle to become the titular Greatest of All Time. Each episode celebrated a different genre of reality television. The episodes featured challenges inspired by everything from talent competitions to cooking shows and medical marvels. After each week's challenges, a competitor would be voted off, so yes, alliances and rivalries formed inside GOAT Manor. Hosted by Daniel Tosh, the series was truly a gem. It was the biggest inside joke, while also having the biggest heart. Where else are you going to see RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars winner Alyssa Edwards be referred to as their out-of-drag name, confusing Drag Race fans the entire time? Where else can you see Bachelor Nation star Joe Amabile completely botch his game week after week and still manage to be the runner-up? Where else can you see competitors doing everything in their power to flip a miniature table like they're Teresa Giudice in order to win a challenge? The GOAT is truly like no other show.

The first season was not without its faults. The gameplay was scattered and the objective for every player wavered from being there just to have fun to overtly playing to win, creating a bit of a lopsided house. You had players like Da'Vonne Rogers, known for her time on Big Brother and The Challenge, doing everything in her power to earn a hefty paycheck in the end. Then there was The Real Housewives of New York City's Jill Zarin, who was completely lost in the shuffle, there mainly to bring her signature character. How can individuals on opposite sides of the playing spectrum unite in a competition? Easily! It just might mean you don't earn the outcome you desire. The Traitors has shown that gamers and non-gamers can play the same game, just not on equal footing. But because the tone of the show is much different, the gamers on The GOAT are seen as too aggressive when it's part of their nature to play hard. On paper, Da'Vonne should have struck up a perfect alliance with Survivor winner Wendell Holland. But because he was just along for the ride, being the editor's punching bag, they were unable to dominate together.

Fixing 'The GOAT's Flaws for a Potential Season 2