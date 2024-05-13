The Big Picture An all-woman alliance formed on The GOAT backfires due to leaks about the strategy.

Women's alliances have a poor track record on reality shows like Survivor and Big Brother.

Reality TV crossover event The GOAT showcases entertaining chaos and failed alliances.

The second episode of The GOAT celebrated the messy shows of Bravo. Through hilarious nods to some of the iconic moments in Bravo history, the players got to pretend they were Bravolebrities. While Bravo was the focus of the episode, with the Bravo Relay Race leading to a tight finish, the episode was centered around the formation of an all-woman alliance. With Grocery Store Joe Amabile from The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars and Justin Johnson aka Alyssa Edwards from RuPaul's Drag Race as the only men on the losing team, personal alliances and friendships took priority over the short-lived alliances when The Bachelor star Tayshia Adams spilled the beans about the alliance to her Bachelor Nation friend Joe. In the end, at the Ultimation, Bachelor Nation lost one of their own as a result. Whether it's Big Brother or Survivor, an all-woman alliance rarely ever succeeds. Guess the herd didn't do their homework!

As a love letter to reality television, Amazon Prime Video's The GOAT has launched itself into reality television history as fourteen of the genres' greatest personalities were united under one roof in GOAT Manor as they compete to become the greatest reality star of all time. Spanning an assortment of franchises under the reality television umbrella, the crossover event has become a must-see streaming. Hosted by Daniel Tosh in a tongue-in-cheek role, the herd, as they're called, compete in daily challenges for immunity before a group challenge will determine who will be up for elimination at the Ultimation. The GOAT is all fun and games as the mansion's backyard plays host to all the wacky events, but for some players, once the potential to remain safe thanks to safety in numbers became evident, a major reality show trope came to life.

The GOAT (2024) Release Date May 9, 2024 Cast Daniel Tosh , Kristen Doute , Joey Sasso , Teck Holmes , Reza Farahan , Jill Zarin , C.J. Franco , Alyssa Edwards , Tayshia Adams Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Amazon Freevee Directors Michael Shea Showrunner Bill Dixon

The GOAT Became a Battle of the Sexes

Following the elimination of The Circle's Joey Sasso, thirteen reality stars remained; six men and seven women. Perhaps due to the fact that the players were split into two bedrooms based on gender, The GOAT swiftly turned into a battle of the sexes. Huddled in their room, 90 Day Fiancé alum Paola Mayfield led the charge to align the women together as they had the majority in the house. Everyone seemed on board with the plan. Even Da'Vonne Rogers, star of Big Brother and The Challenge, was apprehensive of the plan. Knowing that in these types of games it's always important to agree but not commit, Da'Vonne was willing to go along until it would no longer suit her. In order to win safety, the players were tasked to get messy like they do on the Bravo shows in a wild game of reality TV-adjacent trivia in the mud. FBoy Island winner CJ Franco won and had the power to pick the teams in the next challenge. And for her, she just wanted to make sure the teams were even and everyone was having fun.

To earn safety in the Ultimation, the herd was tasked to engage in a Bravo Relay Race. First, players had to flip a table in honor of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's iconic table flip felt around the world by Teresa Giudice. Then they had to toss utensils wrapped in napkins into a bus bin as if they were on Vanderpump Rules. Finally, two life preserver rings had to be tossed on buoys in the pool as they pay homage to Below Deck. Unfortunately, the losing team included Grocery Store Joe and RuPaul's Drag Race legend Alyssa Edwards. With the women having a plan to vote out one of the boys, not everyone was too keen on the available options. CJ had made an incredibly beautiful bond with Justin aka Alyssa earlier in the day as she learned about their life as a gay man who was a drag entertainer.

By revealing the struggles they've been through, CJ opens up in a way she rarely does. CJ revealed that she has two dads, which made her bond even further with the drag star. Informing the women that Justin aka Alyssa was off the table, the votes would have to fall to Joe, who seemed to be checked out of the game. With her pre-show friendship with Joe, Tayshia felt it would be best to alert her Bachelor Nation bestie about the women's alliance who were targeting him. Little did she know that would be the nail in her coffin. By leaking the truth about the alliance, the women turned on her, voting her out in the process. The women's alliance, less than 24 hours of being formed, cannibalized themselves. Oh, PS. This time, when Daniel Tosh collected the votes from the butt of the GOAT statue, he left a little trail, so we still don't know the authenticity of those votes. But hey, it's camp!

Women's Alliances on Reality TV Have a Poor Track Record

The trope of forming an all-girls alliance has been executed since the dawn of time. Billed as a way to empower women and to ensure their safety, these alliances are formed with great intent. History has shown that women get targeted often on competition shows. They want to eliminate the meat shields in front of them that seem to have it easy. Satisfying the needs and desires of everyone's goal in the game is hard in any alliance, no matter the make-up, but once the sentiment of a women's alliance is uttered, they get hartially scrutinized. Just this season on Survivor 46, the Siga Tribe women formed an instant bond, but when the time came for their tribe to vote someone out, Jem Hussain-Adams was sacrificed. That being said, Survivor is known for the greatest female alliance in history with the Black Widow Brigade on Survivor: Micronesia. Comprised of season winner Parvati Shallow, Natalie Bolton, Cirie Fields, and Amanda Kimmel, they dominated the game and became the final four. And all players since have done everything in their power to recreate this, but it's truly been capturing lighting in a bottle. It just can't happen twice. One caveat would be when Survivor initially split the tribes by gender, such as in Survivor: The Amazon, Survivor: Vanuatu, and Survivor: One World. Those alliances were formed thanks to their original tribes.

Another major reason for the lack of success is the perception of women's alliances by other players, predominantly male players. On Survivor: Island of the Idols, Kellie Kim called out one of the men on her tribe at Tribal Council for his sexiest vantage on the idea of a women's alliance, as they don't discuss an all-male alliance in the same manner. When it comes to Big Brother, they're just as prevalent. On the legendary Big Brother 6, a mostly all-female alliance was formed not as a gender split, but simply due to the make-up of the remaining players. Houseguests winner Maggie Ausburn, Ivette Corredero, and April Lewis were aligned in "The Friendship" as they vehemently opposed the other side of the house. Now The GOAT's Da'Vonne is quite familiar with why this strategy would not work. She attempted to do this during her time on Big Brother 17, and it crumbled almost as soon as it began. She knows how it could look and how it could be a detriment, but as the most strategic individual in the game, she also knows that opposing the plan could have been just as bad. As someone who has had her hand in two different franchises, because of the format on The Challenge, gender-driven alliances are not quite the same as the eliminations are gender-based.

A major issue in the formation of the alliance that formed on The GOAT was the makeup of the women being from non-competitive strategy reality shows. CJ Franco, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, Tayshia Adams, and Paola Mayfield were on dating shows. Jill Zarin and Kristen Doute are from documentary-style shows on Bravo. With Da'Vonne Rogers as the sole representative from a show where the players vote one another out, she has experience with alliances. The others don't. They felt the urge to try what they'd seen, rather than understand the impact of what it could do. But leave it to Da'Vonne to drop a bomb into the game when she happens to be the rogue vote for Tayshia, causing a tizzy in the house. Once again, the women who have never partaken in a show of this nature felt betrayed by this mysterious vote. Welcome to a competition show!

The GOAT has proven that no matter the make-up of the cast, reality television will forever be entertaining. Between silly games, over-the-top personalities, and mind games to make your head spin, The GOAT has captured the essence of the genre. Watching the spectacular blunder of an alliance was pure magic. Viewers knew it was doomed the moment the women sat together on the beds. But the best part will be the lingering effects. Let's just say, these women are bound to continue to turn on one another.

The GOAT streams new episodes on Thursdays on Prime Video.

