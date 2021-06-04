The trailer for The God Committee is here and packs a powerful punch. The film's plot revolves around a hospital making the decision over who gets a heart transplant, and what happens when money becomes involved.

Starring Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Janeane Garofalo, Dan Hedaya, and Colman Domingo, the drama is an intense look at the cost of “human life” in the eyes of those trying to protect it and what they’re willing to sacrifice in order to save more lives, even if it means hurting others in the process. Written and directed by Austin Stark, the movie is produced by Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Jonathan Rubenstein, Ari Pinchot, Jane Oster, Vincent Morano, Benji Kohn, Bingo Gubelmann, and Stark.

With an all-star cast and a look at the people making life-changing decisions behind the scenes, The God Committee is an interesting look at modern medicine. So often we see shows about doctors and are thrust into the life-saving side of things but we rarely see this struggle, the choice. Domingo as a priest is truly inspired casting, and watching him square up against Grammer? It’s certainly going to be an interesting movie. Meanwhile, having Stiles back on screen is always a delight. Everything about The God Committee looks like a hard-hitting look at who gets to decide on life and death situations and all the less than human factors that play into these choices.

The Tribeca Film Festival will screen The God Committee and it will be released in select theaters and on-demand on July 2. Watch the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The God Committee:

When a donor heart unexpectedly arrives at a New York hospital, an organ transplant committee must convene within one hour to decide which of three other patients deserves the life-saving heart. God's work is now left in the hands of five doctors, including Boxer (Kelsey Grammer), a cynical but brilliant heart surgeon; Jordan (Julia Stiles), an idealistic up-and-comer; and Gilroy (Janeane Garofalo), a weary bureaucrat. As the debate over the heart heats up, ethics and bribes clash, leaving the committee members to question what’s more valuable: morals or money?

